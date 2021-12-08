Boris Johnson agrees to hand over information about No 10 Christmas parties to the police

Boris Johnson has agreed to hand over information about potentially illegal Christmas parties in No 10 to the police, opening up a new front in the controversy.

Under pressure from Keir Starmer to co-operate with any investigation by “handing over everything that government knows”, the prime minister replied: “Of course we will do that.”

The move comes after the Metropolitan Police said that it is examining the video of senior Downing Street staff joking about holding a lockdown-breaking party, as part of a review of alleged law breaches.

In the Commons, Mr Johnson switched tack – after days of denying party took place – by condemning the recording and announcing an investigation by the Cabinet Secretary.

