Boris Johnson has agreed to hand over information about potentially illegal Christmas parties in No 10 to the police, opening up a new front in the controversy.
Under pressure from Keir Starmer to co-operate with any investigation by “handing over everything that government knows”, the prime minister replied: “Of course we will do that.”
The move comes after the Metropolitan Police said that it is examining the video of senior Downing Street staff joking about holding a lockdown-breaking party, as part of a review of alleged law breaches.
In the Commons, Mr Johnson switched tack – after days of denying party took place – by condemning the recording and announcing an investigation by the Cabinet Secretary.
Source Link Boris Johnson agrees to hand over information about No 10 Christmas parties to the police