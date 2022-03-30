Boris Johnson has agreed Vladimir Putin should be sent to “the dustbin of history”, as he warned Nato allies not to “backslide on sanctions” against Russia.

The prime minister toughened up his stance on the Russian president’s fate – despite criticism of Joe Biden for appearing to call for regime change in Moscow to end Ukraine’s agony.

In the Commons, Mr Johnson was urged to recognise that now is the time “to double down” on military aid to defeat Russia, “whilst consigning Vladimir Putin to the dustbin of history where he belongs”.

He told MPs: “I think that is absolutely right,” as he praised the questioner, Tory former minister Johnny Mercer, for his “bravery” in visiting Ukraine.

There have been suggestions that some Western countries might ease up on sanctions in return for Russia signing up to a ceasefire – but the prime minister attacked the idea.

The West must “make sure there is no backsliding on sanctions by any of our friends and partners around the world,” he argued, calling instead for action to “ratchet up the economic pressure on Putin.

“And it is inconceivable that any sanctions could be taken off simply because there is a ceasefire. That would be absolutely unthinkable,” Mr Johnson said.

more follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson agrees Putin should be in ‘dustbin of history’ and warns allies on sanctions