Boris Johnson admits former Tory MP broke rules in sleaze row

Boris Johnson has admitted for the first time that former Tory MP Owen Paterson broke the rules on MPs’ conduct by lobbying on behalf of companies paying him £100,000 a year.
Under intensive questioning from a committee of senior MPs, the prime minister admitted it had been a “total mistake” for him to put forward changes to standards rules which might have got the former cabinet minister off the hook.
“Do I regret that decision? I certainly do,” he told the Commons Liaison Committee.
