Boris Johnson accused of acting like ‘Monty Python’s Black Knight’ by Ian Blackford

Ian Blackford accused Boris Johnson of acting like ‘Monty Python‘s Black Knight’ during a rowdy session of PMQs on Wednesday (8 June).
The parody character is famous for his unchecked overconfidence and a staunch refusal to give up, a comparison Mr Blackford drew in the House of Commons.
“The prime minister is running around acting like Monty Python’s Black Knight,” he said.
“Running around declaring it’s just a ‘flesh wound’. No amount of delusion and denial will save the prime minister from the truth.”
