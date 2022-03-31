Boris Johnson abandons plan to ban LGBT conversion therapy

Boris Johnson is ditching plans to ban so-called gay conversion therapy despite previous government promises to end the “abhorrent” practice.

The Conservative Party first pledged back in 2018 to end the “conversion” therapies which seek to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

But a Downing Street document published ITV News states: “The PM has agreed we should not move forward with legislation to ban LGBT conversion therapy.”

The leaked briefing warned officials that there would be a “noisy backlash from LGBT groups and some parliamentarians when we announce we do not intend to proceed”.

The “Conversion Therapy Handling Plan” document also says “the LGBT sector will read this decision as a signal the government is uninterested in LGBT issues”.

A government spokesperson confirmed the U-turn, telling The Independent: “Having explored this sensitive issue in great depth the government has decided to proceed by reviewing how existing law can be deployed more effectively to prevent this in the quickest way possible.”

The spokesperson said the government would also “explore the use of other non-legislative measures” to stop abusive practices.

Legislation aimed at banning conversion therapy was announced in last year’s Queen’s Speech. Senior cabinet minister Liz Truss had vowed: “There should be no place for the abhorrent practice.”

In October, Ms Truss, minister for women and equalities, launched a consultation process on the plan to make “coercive” conversion therapies illegal in England and Wales.

But the leaked document reportedly warned that some involved in the legislation had not yet been told about No 10’s change of policy – including Ms Truss.

“While Liz is not ideologically committed to the legislation she is likely to be concerned about owning the new position, having personally committed to delivering the bill”, the briefing stated, according to ITV News.

The document suggested that the U-turn could be blamed on the need to prioritise legislation, given the Ukraine war and cost of living crisis.

“Given the unprecedented circumstances of major pressures on cost of living and the crisis in Ukraine, there is an urgent need to rationalise our legislative programme,” it stated.

Last year three of the government’s LGBT+ advisers quit their posts and issued damning criticism over the failure of Mr Johnson’s government to fulfil the long-standing pledge.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

