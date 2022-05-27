Border officer rushed into Uvalde school with barber’s shotgun to save daughter and wife

An US Border Patrol officer and father has recalled how he rushed into the Robb Elementary School with his barber’s pistol to mount a rescue mission.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Jacob Albarado said he had been having a haircut when his wife – a teacher at the same school as his daughter attends – texted him about a shooting situation.

“There’s an active shooter,” she allegedly said in the message “Help. I love you.”

The US Customs and Border and Protection (CBP) officer told The New York Times he raced from the barbershop to the school with his barber’s pistol and began a rescue attempt.

Coordinating with other officers at the scene, Mr Albarado said the group entered the building to evacuate “dozens” of students and their teachers. It remains unclear who those officers were.

After seeing his eight-year-old daughter Jayda and his wife, who had been among those sheltering from 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos, the off-duty officer said he continued into the building to evacuate more students.

“I did what I was trained to do,” Mr Albarado said.

His comments come amid controversy surrounding the initial police response to the shooting, with authorities confirming on Thursday that Ramos had not been confronted with a police officer when walking into the school.

Then, following a brief exchange of gunfire, officers reportedly took cover from Ramos, who had locked himself a forth-grade classroom. It was later unlocked with a key, officials said.

Ramos was killed about an hour later after a tactical unit from the CBP, called Bortac. confronted the gunman. It remains unclear why there was a delay in storming the bulding and the investigation is continuing.

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in the attack.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Border officer rushed into Uvalde school with barber’s shotgun to save daughter and wife