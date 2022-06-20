Border Patrol agents caught a man trying to allegedly smuggle $60,000 worth of methamphetamine drugs inside children’s car seats.

Agents stopped a vehicle carrying a man, his wife, and their four children near the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station checkpoint in Murrieta, California.

Officials say that a CBP K-9 team called to the scene alerted handlers to the presence of drugs in the car. When three booster seats were cut open, officers reportedly found nearly 27 pounds of drugs hidden inside them.

“The driver was found in possession of 26.9 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $60,000,” CBP said in a statement.

The suspect, who authorities say is a US citizen, and the drugs were handed over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce for prosecution. The car was seized by Border Patrol while the woman and four children were released.

“Our agents continue to work around the clock to protect our communities,” said Aaron Heitke, Chief Patrol Agent at the San Diego Sector.

“Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets. Nothing is sacred to them, not even family.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Border agents find $60,000 worth of meth hidden in booster seats