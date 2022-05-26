The hat belonging to the US Details about the exact timeline of events surrounding the shooting are unclear, although eye witnesses have told reporters that local police officers stationed themselves outside the school building.

Law enforcement officers outside the elementary school on Tuesday (Getty Images)

Ramos allegedly shot his grandmother in the face at home before arriving at the school in Uvalde, where he shot the security officer and remained in the school for up to an hour.

Tacticial officers from the CBP, who are reportedly trained in a similar way to US special forces to deal with terror related incidents, arrrived and stormed the elementary school.

Some locals and parents have complained about police not doing enough before the CBP’s arrival on scene, forcing the Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to say: “The bottom line is law enforcement was there, [and] They did engage immediately. They did contain (Ramos) in the classroom.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Border agent’s bullet-ridden hat reveals officer narrowly avoided becoming victim of Texas shooting massacre