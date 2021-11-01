Boots’s 2021 Black Friday sale has arrived: Shop the best early deals from Oral B, Gucci, YSL and more

Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – sees prices slashed across tech, beauty, fashion, home appliances, TVs and much more, with plenty of major retailers taking part, from John Lewis & Partners and Amazon to Very, Next and Argos.

But this year, Boots is the first major retailer to kick off its Black Friday event nice and early on 1 November. We’re scouring the sale for the best early deals and listing them below.

What began as a one-day event in the US has since travelled across the Atlantic, with the shopping bonanza typically starting on 26 November and concluding the following Monday, which is also known as Cyber Monday. In 2020, it was Amazon who started the party early and had a whopping month-long Black Friday sale.

Traditionally intended to mark the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive period, Black Friday saw shops in the US discounting products in the lead up to Christmas. Amazon was the first to introduce the event to the UK in 2010, but it didn’t gain traction until Asda held an in-store sale in 2013, prompting other retailers to take part. Year on year, it’s grown in size and length, with last year early deals beginning a month ahead of the main event.

With so many participating retailers and millions of deals dropping over the weekend, we’ll be on hand throughout this year’s sale to bring you expert shopping advice, the best discounts and all the details you need to navigate the mammoth event.

We can expect some of the best electrical and beauty discounts during Black Friday to be at Boots. In 2020, there was up to 65 per cent off toothbrushes, make-up, beauty tools, skincare and more, as well as reductions on big-ticket brands including Fenty Beauty, Oral-B, No7 and Benefit, and seeing as the retailer has already started, we predict 2021 to be even more fruitful.

Here, we’re bringing you the best early deals which we will be updating throughout the month, as well as detailing everything else you need to know about the giant shopping event.

The best early Boots Black Friday 2021 deals to shop now

Boots is leading the way this year when it comes to early Black Friday deals as it has already launched a host of early-bird discounts, on everything from grooming tools to electric toothbrushes, make-up and skincare. To help you navigate the already mammoth sale, we’ve picked out some of the best savings to snap up right now.

Oral-B pro 3 3000 black electric crossaction ultrathin toothbrush: Was £90, now £35, Boots.com

Save a whopping £55 on this electric toothbrush from the pros at Oral-B. If the money you’ll save isn’t enough to convince you, it also has a number of impressive features, including pressure control that visibly alerts you if you brush too hard, three brushing modes –daily clean, whitening and sensitive – and a battery that lasts more than two weeks with just one charge.

Buy now

Gucci bamboo for her eau de parfum, 30ml: Was £52, now £30, Boots.com

If you’re looking to upgrade your fragrance collection, consider this bottle of Gucci’s popular bamboo scent, which has been reduced by £22. Described as a “woody/floral” fragrance, it mixes fresh notes of orange blossom with the warmth of sandalwood, vanilla and amber, to create a scent that you can wear through all seasons. It would also make a great addition to your vanity table, with an art deco-style glass bottle and curved silver cap.

Buy now

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £69.99, now £46.66, Boots.com

The TikTok-famous hair tool, which is essentially a hairbrush and hairdryer in one, has been reduced by £23.33 in Boots’s Black Friday sale. In our review of the Revlon volumiser brush, our tester said the heat and styling were both spot on, adding that helped to “dry, detangle and style” their locks. Styling hair with ease, they said it is a “worthy investment” that gives you a “salon-worthy blow-dry at an affordable price”.

Read the full Revlon one-step dryer and volumiser review

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

Traditionally a one-day in-store shopping event to mark the start of the Christmas season after Thanksgiving in the US, Amazon was the first to bring the sale to British shores in 2010.

But it wasn’t until 2013 that the event gained momentum in the UK, when Asda introduced the first in-store Black Friday sale, which had people flocking to their nearest store to take advantage of the discounts. The success of Asda’s event led to many other retailers introducing both in-store and online deals.

Each year, retailers have kicked off the sale earlier and earlier. Notably, in 2020, Amazon launched its early-bird Black Friday sale a month before the holiday weekend, and it’s expected to do the same this year.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

Black Friday shopping dates back to 1952 in the US, when shops in Philadelphia discounted products to mark the beginning of the festive season. Later uses of the term in the 1960s saw the police referring to “Black Friday” when describing the chaotic traffic congestion the day after Thanksgiving.

The event gained international attention in the Noughties when TV coverage captured US shoppers raiding the shelves for discounted TVs, toys and tech during the sale. Retail giant Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to the UK in 2010, followed by Asda in 2013.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The 2021 event falls on 26 November, with deals dropping throughout the whole weekend, concluding on Cyber Monday on 30 November.

In 2020, the landscape of Black Friday changed, with shoppers instead encouraged to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and shop the deals online. This meant most of the biggest discounts could be found online, and it’s set to be the same in 2021.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday and is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because historically, pre-Christmas online sales peaked on this day.

Now, the day is a sales event in its own right, with retailers continuing to slash prices throughout the Monday. So it’s the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain if you missed out on anything over the weekend. It’s also the last mass sale event until January.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the IndyBest team will be curating the most impressive discounts to snap up across tech, beauty, fashion, home appliances, toys, TVs and more.

We’ll also be handpicking deals from retailers including Currys PC World, Amazon, Very and John Lewis & Partners, so make sure you keep checking back during the sale.

Unlike last year, deals should be available in-store as well as online, so it’s worth keeping an eye on your local shops as well.

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

The best way to ensure you’re prepared is to set up accounts with all the big retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, Very, Next and Argos. This makes shopping on the day easier and quicker. If you’re after next-day delivery, sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial.

You can also sign up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, meaning you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes. It’s always good to download the apps of your favourite retailers and follow them on socials, too.

We’d also recommend reading the retailer’s returns policy if you’ve not shopped there before. And if you’re shopping online, ensure your anti-malware software is up to date. Read our review of the best solutions here.

Tips for shopping the Boots Black Friday 2021 sale

At IndyBest we’ll be on hand throughout Black Friday to help you navigate the giant sale and to bring you the best deals and discounts. If you’re looking to restock your bathroom cabinet or upgrade your make-up collection, there’s no better place than Boots.

As with most participating retailers, we’d recommend registering for an account so you can check out faster on the big day. You can also create a favourites list of products meaning you’re just one click away when the deals drop.

If you’re planning on shopping at Boots, why not get an advantage card and for every £1 you spend, you collect four points. We’d also suggest downloading the Boots app for personalised offers, shopping on the go and info on the sale. IndyBest will also be providing regular updates, so make sure to bookmark this page.

What were the best Boots Black Friday deals last year?

The Boots 2020 sale was bursting with deals on make-up, fragrances, electric toothbrushes, straighteners, hairdryers and much more, with up to 65 per cent off.

In fragrances, you could save £44 on the Boss bottled night scent from Hugo Boss (£89, Boots.com) and £25 on Jimmy Choo’s blossom perfume (£26, Boots.com). Last year’s sale was full of unmatched bargains on make-up sets, too, with £34 off Benefit’s mascara trio (£33.50, Lookfantastic.com) and a whopping £123.50 off the No7 party collection.

Last year, the retailer revealed a price-match promise on its beauty electricals – meaning if you purchased a product and found it cheaper elsewhere within 72 hours, Boots would refund you the difference. Among the stellar electrical deals we saw, you could save £270 on the Oral B i08 electric toothbrush (£160, Boots.com) as well as £100 on the Philips sonicare diamondclean (£153.99, Amazon.co.uk). We reviewed a similar sonicare model in our round-up of the best toothbrushes, with our reviewer saying they “were very impressed with the professional quality of the clean”.

Also in electricals, there was £260 off Braun’s series 9 electric shaver (£189.99, Boots.com), more than £40 off the Babyliss pearl shimmer straightener (£33.75, Boots.com) and a huge £150 off the Philips lumea IPL machine (£259, Amazon.co.uk) that earned a spot in our review of the best IPLs.

What were the best Boots Cyber Monday deals last year?

The final day of the sale was the perfect opportunity to stock up on make-up essentials, with up to 50 per cent off brands like Fenty Beauty. The stunna lip and face set (£35.70, Boots.com) was reduced down to just £24, while the matte longwear foundation (£22.95, Boots.com) was just £22.95.

We also saw the Huda Beauty gemstone obsessions eye kit (£14.46, Amazon.co.uk) reduced by nearly £20, and the YSL touche éclat illuminating pen (£22.95, Boots.com) down to just £17.

Boots also discounted a bunch of seasonal sets with Clinique’s limited-edition fresh face forward gift set reduced to £42 and Soap & Glory’s Christmas gift set available for just £20. We can expect the same this year, meaning there’s no better time to get presents sorted.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

You can easily find all the best deals, discounts and special offers by checking back here during the lead-up to Black Friday and throughout the sale – make sure to bookmark our dedicated Black Friday page to be in the know.

For all the details on the best discounts across participating retailers, browse our guide to the event.

