Booster jabs now appear on NHS app for overseas travel

Booster jabs are now appearing on NHS app for overseas travel.

The move, which some travellers have been demanding for weeks, should mean easier journeys for British travellers heading to countries that have put time limits on the efficacy of vaccines.

Austria, Croatia and Israel are among the nations requiring the most recent jab to have been administered within a set length of time.

For Israel, the second jab in a two-vaccination sequence, or the booster, must be between 14 and 180 days old.

Austria has a 270-day limit, and specifies than any booster must have been administered at least 120 days after the previous dose.

Croatia imposes a time limit of a year on the most recent jab.

France has indicated that proof of a booster will be required for over-65s to access many venues from 15 December.

The information now added to the NHS app for England specifies the vaccine type and that it is a booster, as well as the date and location where the jab was administered.

Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP for Exeter and a member of the Transport Select Committee, has been calling for some time for the booster to be added.

He tweeted: “Welcome progress after my question to the health secretary earlier this week.

“He must now sort problem with teens not being able to access their vaccine record and silly rule that people vaccinated abroad must self isolate here if pinged.

“Seriously depressing inward tourism.”

While the UK recognises vaccines administered in most countries for the purposes of avoiding quarantine on arrival, if a passenger on the same plane tests positive then anyone jabbed abroad must self-isolate for 10 days.

