Bonehead: Oasis guitarist updates fans after undergoing cancer treatment

Former Oasis guitarist Bonehead has given fans an update after undergoing treatment for cancer.

The musician, real name Paul Arthurs, was diagnosed with tonsil cancer earlier this year.

Writing on Twitter on Friday (24 June), he informed fans of the progress of his treament, saying he was now “in recovery”.

“Quick update,” he wrote. “Today I finished my course of treatment, 30 radiotherapy sessions and two chemotherapy.

“I’m feeling the pain right now but I’m in recovery and things can only get better from here. I can’t thank the team who supported and treated me at The Christie enough.”

He had undergone the treatment at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.

“Doctors, radiographers, dieticians, speech and language. You all really made it so much easier,” he continued. “I’ll forever look back at what you all do with a hand on my heart. Thank you massively.

“I’m back for a scan end of September to check all’s well, but for now it’s into recovery mode. Couple of tough weeks ahead yet but I’ll get there.”

He then thanked his fans for their messages of support.

“There’s so many each day and I read them all,” he said. “They mean a lot so thank you for that.”

Bonehead was a founding member of Oasis. He announced he was leaving the group in 1999, during the recording of Oasis’s fourth album, Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, explaining that he wished to spend more time with his family.

He continued to work with Liam Gallagher over the years, and had been scheduled to perform with him this summer.

