Bonehead: Oasis guitarist diagnosed with tonsil cancer

Oasis guitarist Bonehead has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

The musician – real name Paul Arthurs – announced the news of his diagnosis on social media, stating that he will be “taking a break from playing” while he undergoes treatment.

“Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while,” he wrote.

“I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon.”

The 56-year-old continued: “I’ll keep you posted how it’s going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon xxx.”

He was scheduled to play alongside Liam Gallagher at a number of concerts this summer.

Gallagher tweeted his support for Bonehead, writing: “Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage before you can say r we doing Colombia LG x.”

Bonehead was a founding member of the Manchester band.

He announced he was leaving the group in 1999, during the recording of Oasis’s fourth album, Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, explaining that he wished to spend more time with his family.

Bonehead continued to work with Gallagher over the years, playing with him during headlining sets at Reading and Leeds festival in summer last year.

