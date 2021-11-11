Bond: Surprise Game of Thrones actor emerges as joint favourite to be new 007

An unexpected Game of Thrones cast member has now become the joint favourite to be cast as the next James Bond.

Over the years, Thrones stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington have both been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

However, a new member of the HBO show’s cast is now being touted as a possibility, having been a rank outsider until recently.

Tom Hopper, who played Dickon Tarly, is now joint favourite alongside Madden and Tom Hardy.

Hopper, 36, only appeared in four episodes of Game of Thrones, but is perhaps better known to younger audiences as Luther Hargreaves in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.

The actor’s other credits include BBC series Merlin, in which he played Sir Percival, and forthcoming Resident Evil film, Welcome to Raccoon City.

Other actors in the running to play Bond include Idris Elba, Jamie Bell and Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page. Find all the current odds here.

Craig recently appeared in his final Bond film No Time to Die, which was released in September 2021 after a 17-month delay.

At the time of writing, the film has grossed more than $668m (£499m) worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2021 so far.

Both Madden and Harington can currently be seen in new Marvel film Eternals.

