Bomb threat made at Jill Biden’s community college campus, classes cancelled

A bomb threat was made at a community college hours before Jill Biden was scheduled to teach at the campus.

Classes at the Virginia Community College were cancelled as authorities investigated the threat, which was made before the first lady left the White House.

Mrs Biden, 70, continued teaching English and writing at the college after her husband Joe Biden was sworn into office. After a year of Zoom classes, she returned to in-person lessons in late 2021 and has continued teaching at the college where she has been a professor since 2009.

News of the bomb threat emerged after the college issued a “CODE RED” on its website due to a bomb threat.

“Evacuate the area. Follow instructions of authorities. Avoid area,” the school announced.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.

