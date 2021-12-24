Bollywood Actor's Surprise Act In 'The Matrix Resurrections' Leaves Desi-Fans Excited, And It's Not Priyanka Chopra

Lana Wachowski’s ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is finally here, and it’s already shattering several box office records. After introducing the audience to a whole new world of Matrix in 1999, Wachowski has managed to bring back the charismatic on-screen pair of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss together for another instalment, after almost two decades. And given the positive feedback and reviews that the movie has been receiving since its release (December 22), it looks to end the 2021 Hollywood calendar on a good note.

While desi-fans rooted for Priyanka Chopra, who essays the role of Sati, a surprise appearance by Bollywood actor Purab Kohli in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ has left everyone stunned. Yes, you heard it right. The ‘Rock On!!’ plays the role of a game developer in the Lana Wachowski movie and manages to leave a lasting impression in the limited screen time.

Speaking of how he landed the role in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, Kohli told PTI, “I didn’t audition for ‘Matrix’ because I had worked with Lana on ‘Sense8’, which I auditioned for a couple of times and then also did reading before I got cast. That was the tough one. But once Lana trusted I could act, and I think for the Matrix, it was just a sheer honour that she just thought of me for the part.”

Appreciating Priyanka and Purab’s performances and sheer hard work in the West, Amul shared a post featuring the Bollywood actors in their Matrix avatars. In addition to a gala of fans, Priyanka husband Nick Jonas also took to Instagram stories and praised his wife for her brilliant performance.

The recently-released Lana Wachowski film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith in significant roles.

