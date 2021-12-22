Bodycam video shows the moment rescuers find two babies in a bathtub after Kentucky tornadoes

Recently released bodycam footage shows the moment rescuers pulled a pair of infants from an overturned bathtub strewn amongst the debris left by the powerful tornadoes that tore through Kentucky in early December.

As the tornadoes closed in on Hopkins County, Clara Lutz rushed to protect her grandchildren, Kaden, 15 months, and Dallas, 3 months. With sirens blaring and skies darkening, she placed the children into her bathtub with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible.

Ms Lutz told 14 News that she could feel the tub being “lifted” from her hands and off the floor as the tornado ripped the house apart.

The recently released bodycam video shows the aftermath of the storm, as rescuers from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office search Ms Lutz’s yard for any sign of the children. With only flashlights to cut through the night, the rescuers manage to catch a glimpse of what appears to be a mangled bath tub. They grab its edges and flip it over, where they find the two children, wrapped in the blanket their grandmother gave them, underneath.

