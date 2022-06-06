Bodycam shows Arizona police officers standing by as man begs for help and drowns in lake

Chilling bodycam has captured the moment Arizona police officers allegedly stood by as a man begged them for help, before drowning in a lake.

Footage and a transcript of the 28 May incident, obtained by 12News, reveals an officer telling Sean Bickings “I’m not jumping in after you” moments before he died.

Officers had been called to the Elmore Pedestrian Bridge in Tempe just after 5am that morning to a report of a disturbance between a couple.

When they arrived on the scene, Mr Bickings, 34, and his unnamed companion told officers that no physical fight had taken place.

The officers then told the couple that they were running their names through a database to check for any outstanding warrants for their arrests.

At that point, Mr Bickings is heard telling police he was “going for a swim” in the bodycam.

“I’m gonna go for a swim. I’m free to go right?” Mr Bickings says in the footage.

The 34-year-old then clambered over a metal fence and jumped into the water below the bridge.

The bodycam was only released in part by city officials with footage withheld of the moment that Mr Bickings drowned and a written transcript released instead.

“I’m drowning,” Mr Bickings says, according to the transcript.

One of the officers tells him to “come back over to the pylon” to which the 34-year-old replies: “I can’t. I can’t.”

Another officer refuses to get in the water to help him.

“Okay, I’m not jumping in after you,” the officer says.

Mr Bickings begs the officers to save him.

“Please help me. Please, please, please,” he begs.

