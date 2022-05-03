Body found in search for missing New Zealander, UK police say

Police have discovered a body in the search for a missing man who suddenly stopped replying to his fiancée’s calls last week.

The body of a man was located and recovered by police in Avon Gorge, Bristol, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, Avon and Somerset Police said they have updated the family of the missing 31-year-old, Joseph Day.

Kelsey Mulcahy, Mr Day’s partner, had travelled to London from their home in Bristol on Saturday. She said she had been texting him up until 9.30pm when he suddenly stopped responding.

Ms Mulcahy has described the behaviour as exceptionally out of character for Mr Day.

“I cannot stress enough how out of character this is for him,” she told Bristol Live.

“We have been together for five years, he wouldn’t do this to me, we have a very happy relationship we were both looking forward to going to Bath today.

“I’m terrified something has happened.”

A statement from Avon and Somerset Police reads: “In the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 3 May) Police located and recovered the body of a man in Avon Gorge, Bristol.

“While formal identification has not yet taken place, we have updated the family of missing 31-year-old Joseph Day.

“Our hearts go out to them and we thank them for their patience while enquiries into the circumstances of death continue.

“We’d ask the public to avoid speculation and respect the privacy of Joseph’s family at this time.”

