Bodies of British father and son recovered after landslide on ‘extremely dangerous’ Australian trail

The bodies of a British man and his nine year old son have been recovered after they were killed in a landslide on holiday in Australia.

Authorities have launched a “comprehensive review” into whether a walking trail where they were killed should have been closed earlier due to heavy rainfall.

The investigation comes as the bodies of the 49-year-old British man and his son were recovered on Tuesday, the day after they were killed in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney.

A 50-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy suffered severe head and abdominal injuries in the same incident at Wentworth Falls and remain in a critical condition.

A fifth family member, a 15-year-old girl, survived the incident but was treated for shock.

The fatal landslide took place on Monday afternoon after a period of heavy rainfall. New South Wales (NSW) National Parks and Wildlife Service had inspected the track in the run-up to the tragedy but had decided to keep it open.

The entrance to the walking trail where a landslide killed a British father and son

In a statement, the department said the NSW National Parks and Wildlife service “has a world class program in place to assess geotechnical risks and maintain the safety of walking tracks and other infrastructure to the greatest extent practicable”.

“Unfortunately it is not possible to predict and eliminate all natural risks such as rockslides, which can occasionally occur around the state,” it added.

Dominic Perrottet, the premier of New South Wales, who described the accident as “tragic”, also indicated that he would seek advice on whether the hiking trail should have been shut earlier.

“These tragedies occur too often so anything we can do to keep people safe, we will,” he told ABC on Tuesday.

Police work at the start of the walking route at Wentworth Falls

“Obviously, the Blue Mountains is a place where people love to go trekking. It’s one of the wonders of the world but when those tragedies occur it would be remiss of any government not to act.”

Stewart Clarke, from NSW Ambulance, said the deaths occurred in an “extremely dangerous, extremely unstable environment”.

“It is terribly sad to have lost two lives here today and my heart goes out to the families and the survivors of this horrific ordeal who have witnessed what is certainly a traumatic event,” he added.

The British High Commission said it is supporting the family of the victims.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bodies of British father and son recovered after landslide on ‘extremely dangerous’ Australian trail