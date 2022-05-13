Bobby Deol Returns As Baba Nirmala In 'Aashram' Season 3, Esha Gupta's Character Adds More Mystery To Drama – Watch

After a long wait, the makers of ‘Aashram’ have finally dropped the trailer of the much-awaited third season of the popular Indian webseries. With ace filmmaker Prakash Jha pulling the strings once again, the first glimpse of the third season offers ample of reasons to keep one on the edge of their seats.

Apart from Bobby Deol reprising his character of Baba Nirmala, a self-procliamed godman, the almost two and a half-minute long trailer of the show gives a glimpse of Esha Gupta’s mysterious character, who tries to seduce Baba Nirmala, while Aaditi Pohankar (as Pammi) continues to find ways to expose the fake godman’s truth to the world.

Watch the trailer of ‘Aashram’ season 3 here:

While the trailer hints towards a power struggle, Bobby manages to pick up from where he left and deliver another brilliant act in front of the camera. Needless to say, the gripping storyline and brilliant performances has left fans impressed. Check out what fans have to say about the ‘Aashram’ season 3 trailer here:

#Aashram3 is out now and it’s turning out a one hell of a series. Getting bigger & brilliant with each passing series. One of the goated series imo. Babaji @thedeol Japnaam Japnaam 🙏💥 @MXPlayer — Banna. (@iJaideep_) May 13, 2022

With changed Name #Aashram is now

‘Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3’ & #Aashram3 trailer exceeds the expectation, and thrill.

⭐️⭐️⭐️💫@thedeol is brilliant. #EshaGupta raised the temperature. The Series will stream for free on @MXPlayer, starting 3rd June 2022. @prakashjha27 pic.twitter.com/fpVETrvhBw — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) May 13, 2022

Kya jabardast trailer hai bhai isse aur bhi excitement horhe 🥳 #Aashram3 https://t.co/7RM5jjLkz1 — riya (@viratscricshot_) May 13, 2022

With fans obsessing over Baba Nirala’s character, who proclaims himself as God, the trailer gives a glimpse of the Aashram’s growing popularity while sturggling from power struggle from within.

Apart from Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta and Aaditi Pohankar, ‘Aashram’ season 3 will also feature Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles. The upcoming season 3 of ‘Aashram’, directed by ace filmmaker Prakash Jha will be available on MX Player from June 3.

SEE ALSO: ‘Biggest Success Story Of Shark Tank India’: Ashneer Grover Meets Contestant Whose Biz Grew 40X

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Bobby Deol Returns As Baba Nirmala In 'Aashram' Season 3, Esha Gupta's Character Adds More Mystery To Drama - Watch