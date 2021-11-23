Two men have been arrested after police found the body of a woman during searches for teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.
The 18-year-old has been missing from her home for the last three days after she failed to meet with friends in Plymouth.
During a police search the body of a woman was located near Bovisand, South Hams. Formal identification has yet to be carried out.
The family of Bobbi-Anne McLeod have been informed and are being supported by Devon and Cornwall Police.
Two men, aged 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
Source Link Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Two men arrested after body found in search for 18-year-old