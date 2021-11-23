Two men have been arrested after police found the body of a woman during searches for teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

The 18-year-old has been missing from her home for the last three days after she failed to meet with friends in Plymouth.

During a police search the body of a woman was located near Bovisand, South Hams. Formal identification has yet to be carried out.

The family of Bobbi-Anne McLeod have been informed and are being supported by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Two men arrested after body found in search for 18-year-old