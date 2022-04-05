A musician has pleaded guilty to the murder of 18-year-old student Bobbi-Anne McLeod in Plymouth last year.

Cody Ackland, 24, entered the plea during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Plymouth Crown Court on Tuesday.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and admit murdering the teenager on a date between 19 and 23 November 2021.

Prosecutor Richard Posner asked for the sentencing hearing to be adjourned due to outstanding pathology reports to be served.

Close family members of the teenager, including her mother, father and brother, sat in the court room while friends watched proceedings on a video link from an adjacent court.

More follows

Source Link Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Musician pleads guilty to murder of 18-year-old student found dead on beach