Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Cody Ackland charged with murder over disappearance of 18-year-old in Plymouth

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod in Plymouth.

Cody Ackland, from the Southway area of the city, is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Police said the family of Ms McLeod, 18, have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

More follows

