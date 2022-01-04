Bob Dylan accuser expands sexual abuse allegations timeframe

The woman who accused Bob Dylan of sexually assaulting her when she was underage has reportedly amended her lawsuit to say the alleged abuse took place over a longer period of time.

The 68-year-old woman filed a lawsuit anonymously in August 2021, in which she alleged that Dylan groomed her and gave her drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing her when she was 12.

She initially alleged that the abuse took place at his apartment in the Chelsea Hotel over six weeks in April and May of 1965.

The lawsuit also claimed that Dylan established the connection to “lower [the alleged victim’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day”.

A spokesperson for Dylan told The Independent at the time: “The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

Shortly after the original lawsuit was filed – on the eve of the conclusion of New York’s Child Victims’ Act’s two-year “look-back” period – it was reported that Dylan had been away on tour for most of this time.

The “look-back” window allowed victims of childhood abuse to file lawsuits against their alleged attackers – regardless of how old the claims were.

According to PageSix, new court papers show the amended lawsuit filed by the woman’s lawyer, Daniel Isaacs, claim the alleged abuse took place “over a period of several months in the spring of 1965”.

The original wording said the alleged abuse occurred “over a six-week period between April and May of 1965”.

A spokesperson for Dylan told the publication: “The amended complaint recycles the same fabricated claims as the original complaint filed in August.

“They were as false then as they are now. We will pursue all legal options, including pursuing sanctions against the attorneys behind this shameful, defamatory and opportunistic case.”

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bob Dylan accuser expands sexual abuse allegations timeframe