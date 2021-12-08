‘Bob Biswas’ Review: Abhishek Bachchan Is Nothing Like Saswata Chatterjee And That’s A Good Thing

Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan is a spin-off of Vidya Balan’s Kahaani that featured Saswata Chatterjee as the unassuming contract killer. The crime drama also stars Chitrangda Singh and is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh who is making her feature debut by helming a film on a script by father and original filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh who gave us a delicious crime thriller in the form of Kahaani. And this is to vouch that when the makers/actors said they are borrowing the character and creating a new narrative around him; they meant it. The world is the same but it feels like a completely different one thanks to Diya’s treatment of the material and Bachchan’s understated act. The actor takes the role and makes it his own while the director infuses dark humour and crime like we’ve haven’t seen in a long time. There are grim moments in the film that will make you chuckle and that says something. Having said that, the screenplay is wobbly and poses more questions than it gives answers about. Conflicting at times and convenient the rest, the film falters when it comes to delivering on its promise and buildup. So, is it worth the watch? Find out in the detailed review below.

Abhishek Bachchan has recently been in the news for being in places where people thought he had no business being and for not being in the frame where he rightly belongs. From Bob to Bunty and beyond, comparisons have followed him like his surname but nothing can change the fact that the Bollywood star has carved a niche for himself. In fact, he doesn’t mind being tested every time he has a film/show coming out, almost always proving the naysayers wrong. And he has done it again with the Diya Annapurna Ghosh directorial that takes Sujoy Ghosh’s signature style of suspense and makes it complex with questions about morality, purpose and more.

Having said that, don’t go in comparing Bachchan to Saswata Chatterjee. You’ll be disappointed. The former is nothing like the latter but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Let’s dig deep, shall we?

The makers win the argument about authenticity when they have the protagonist pronounce it as “Bob Bisaas” and not “Bob Bishwash”. While the film doesn’t lay out or pronounce the nook crannies of Kolkata–because what is a character/role without its cultural context and politics of the topography–it does manage to brush the ones that are popular. From Chinese fast food joints on the roadside to the bustle of commerce on ghats, the film does gather prominent characteristics. It will not transport you to the bylanes of the city of joy but it is just about enough to strap one in it. In a world that is inflicted by the addiction of ‘blue’ where students are consuming drugs like Gems.

Bachchan with his signature restraint and effortless ease, brings a certain personality to Bob. He is perpetually confused because he doesn’t remember his past but is very much present. The actor carries the belly, spectacles, wig and weight well that adds to the said personality. He plays to his strengths as he explores and tries to rediscover himself through the lens of his family while he eats greasy roadside Chinese food. The heavy lifting is done by deadpan expressions that are comical when clueless and hysterical when he becomes the Bob everyone expects him to be. Borrowing on the unassuming-ness, many sadistic sequences will make you chortle.

In fact, it only gets better when he puts the gun together pretty quickly for someone who doesn’t remember if he’s a good guy or bad. His body reacts faster than his mind with muscle memory that saves him from rather difficult situations. And nonchalance that is crafty, to say the least. He acts not just intellectually but from the body, making you feel for him, his aspirations and the consequences of the same. The best part is he doesn’t try to be someone else or doesn’t try to recreate Saswata Chatterjee’s charm. He brings his own spin to the tale.

Not just Bachchan, other actors in the ensemble, especially Paran Bandopadhyay add more flavour to the otherwise staple crime seasoning. In fact, the song Tu To Gaya Re by Anupam Roy and Vishal–Shekhar plays an instrumental role, helping the viewers associate themes and events. Even the music score by Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes follows the pattern and subsequently enhances the material.

And that is all that is memorable in the film that somehow doesn’t rise above the afore-mentioned and unfolds with the crutches of cliches. With an anti-climatic twist, some things feel both convenient and conflicting at times. All the self-doubt and questions about morality and good and bad of it all ceases to exist without conviction to carry them. In fact, the inconsistent screenplay and climax leaves one with more questions than it answers and that can’t be a good sign. So much so that, at times, it robs Bachchan the agency to take the scene to the next level. Even reducing his efforts of portraying a simpleton with a crooked past to a caricaturish manchild.

Verdict.

Watch it for Abhishek Bachchan’s bold attempt at reinventing a character that was immortalized by Saswata Chatterjee. And then maybe follow it with the original if you don’t feel satiated, to remind yourself why the character needed its own story in the first place.

Bob Biswas premieres on 3 December on ZEE5.

