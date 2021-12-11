Blue Origin shoots TV presenter Michael Strahan and first furry into space

Blue Origin has successfully launched its third crewed mission into space.

The crew included TV presenter Michael Strahan, the daughter of the first American in space – and the first furry to leave the Earth.

Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley were invited by Jeff Bezos’s private space company and given free tickets. Four other passengers – including Cameron Bess, that furry – paid an unconfirmed but very large price for tickets on the trip.

It is the third time that Blue Origin has launched passengers on its brief journeys up into space, and the first time with a full crew of six. The journeys see tourists shot into space, just above the Karman line that designates the beginning of space, experience a brief moment of weightlessness and then come back down again – all in the space of 11 minutes.

