Blue Ivy rapped her father Jay-Z’s lyrics to help induct him into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Appearing in a pre-recorded video alongside mother Beyoncé, the nine-year-old laughed as she rapped Jay’s 1998 hit “Ride or Die”.

She recited the lyrics: “Congrats S Carter, ghost writer/You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter”.

The tribute video also featured a swath of other famous faces putting their own take on some of the rapper’s best lyrics. In the four minute video, stars such as Ed Sheeran, LeBron James, Samuel L Jackson and Chris Rock rap some of their favourite lines from Jay.

Some of Jay’s peers, such as Dr Dre, Sean Combs, Rick Ross and Common, also appear in the video.

At the ceremony, which took place in October, Jay-Z became the first solo rapper to be inducted into the hall.

Barack Obama and Dave Chappelle inducted the 51-year-old New Yorker who counts “Run This Town”, “99 Problems” and “Holy Grail” among his hits.

Jay-Z recently defended Dave Chappelle against the backlash relating to comments the comedian made about trans people in his latest Netflix special, The Closer.

The rapper said: “True art has to cause conversation. Sometimes it’s going to be abrasive, something it’s going to be off-putting to folks. But it opens up an opportunity to have a dialogue.”

Source Link Blue Ivy raps for dad Jay-Z’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction