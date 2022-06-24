Blow for Johnson as Commonwealth leaders reject bid to oust Baroness Scotland

Boris Johnson has been dealt a fresh blow after Commonwealth leaders rejected his bid to oust secretary-general Baroness Scotland.

The Prime Minister had backed Jamaican foreign minister Kamina Johnson Smith to replace the Labour peer in the role as the public face of the 54-nation body.

But allies rejected Mr Johnson’s move and re-elected Baroness Scotland for a second term during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) on Friday.

UK officials, who had been privately critical of Baroness Scotland, had been confident Ms Johnson Smith would succeed.

Mr Johnson had said his choice would have the “vast experience and support to unite our unique family of nations and seize the opportunities ahead”.

Ms Johnson Smith accepted her defeat, tweeting: “Much love always, I continue to serve, and of course, sincere congratulations to Baroness Scotland.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

