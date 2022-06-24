Blossoms forced to clean their own hotel rooms ahead of Glastonbury performance

Blossoms have said they had to clean their own hotel rooms ahead of their Friday (24 June) performance at Glastonbury Festival.

The Stockport indie group revealed they they arrived at their hotel late last night (23 June), to be told that only some of the rooms they’d booked were ready.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on the BBC 2 Breakfast Show this morning, live from Worthy Farm, frontman Tom Ogden said it had been “one of the worst journeys” they had ever had.

“So, we won’t name the hotel, but we booked a hotel, paid for seven rooms and when we got there at midnight they were like ‘four of the rooms are available, but three aren’t ready,” Ogden said, according to Manchester Evening News. “We said, ‘give us the bed sheets, we’ll go and change it.’”

A shocked Ball responded: “You changed your own beds!”

“We changed our own beds,” Ogden confirmed. “I was looking at everyone and we were like ‘we’re playing Glastonbury on Friday why is this happening to us?’ But you know what, it keeps you grounded doesn’t it – changing your beds in the hotel?”

(DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

During their Friday afternoon set on the Other stage, Blossoms were joined by Mel C to cover the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life”.

