Bloodied seal caught with plastic sheeting wrapped around its neck in heartbreaking video

Posted on April 26, 2022 0

Heartbreaking footage shows an exhausted seal slowly choking to death with plastic sheeting wrapped tightly around its neck.

The terrified mammal was found on the rocks by St Mary’s Lighthouse off the coast of Whitley Bay, northeast England.

Vicki Sinclair, 37, spotted the struggling seal and managed to move it off the rocks to prevent it from drowning.

However, she was unable to remove the plastic from its neck and called a rescue charity.

A medic was sent down 24 hours later and the seal was finally set free, returning to the water.

Source Link Bloodied seal caught with plastic sheeting wrapped around its neck in heartbreaking video