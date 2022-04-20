‘Blood was just pouring out’: Johnny Depp describes severing finger in vodka bottle fight with Amber Heard

During his testimony in court, actor Johnny Depp spoke about a fight with his former wife Amber Heard during which he claims she threw a vodka bottle at him, severing his finger.

“It was all getting too crazy,” Mr Depp said about the arguments he was having with Ms Heard.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Mr Depp said “I was a mess, I was a wreck, I was shaking”.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

