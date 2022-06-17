‘Blonde’ Trailer: Ana De Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe As She Recreates Some Of Her Iconic Moments

The first teaser of Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as pop-culture icon Marilyn Monroe was unveiled earlier this week. The movie will follow the life of the legendary actress and is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates. The teaser is completely mindblowing and it is really astonishing how similar Ana de Armas and Marilyn Monroe look in the teaser. The teaser recreates some of Monroe’s most iconic moments and also the dark side behind all the fame.

As per Variety, the official synopsis of the movie reads, “[The film] boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, ‘Blonde’ blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.” Blonde is scheduled to be released on September 23, 2022 by Netflix. Watch the teaser here.

In an interview with Variety, Ana de Armas revealed how she prepared to play Monroe, she said, “I read Joyce’s novel, Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We’d pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it. The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible.”

