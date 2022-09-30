‘Blonde’, ‘Plan A Plan B’, ‘Cobra’ And More To Binge Watch This Weekend On Netflix, SonyLIV, And ZEE5

For the last week of September, there haven’t been many OTT releases but the weekly shows continue to dominate the streaming platforms. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar has returned with Hocus Pocus 2 alongside new episodes of Andor and She-Hulk. As for Hindi releases, Criminal Justice will be returning with a new episode alongside the Netflix movie Plan A Plan B.

On the other hand, some of the biggest shows of the week include The Rings Of Power, House Of The Dragon and many more.

Here are all the shows worth your time this weekend:

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

The sequel to Hocus Pocus has fianlly been released starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters. The witches return to modern-day Salem when called upon by three young women accidentally. The girls have to come together to stop the Sanderson sisters from wreaking havoc on the world.

Blonde (Netflix)

Ana De Armas’ film has been the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. It is a fictional account of Marilyn Monroe’s journey as an actress, including her tumultuous private life and the rise and fall of her career.

Plan A Plan B (Netflix)

Led by Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia, the Netflix film explores what happens when people of opposite throughs cross paths. While Bhatia is a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone except her, Deshmukh is a successful divorce lawyer with a secret.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (Amazon Prime Video)

The show takes place thousands of years before The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit took place. One of the mysterious characters in the show credited to The Stranger is rumored to be an origin story of Gandalf the Grey.

Cobra (SonyLIV)

The Vikram starrer is a psychological action thriller was written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film follows Mathi, a genius mathematician who commits intelligent crimes using Maths with another identity named Cobra.

Bullet Train (ZEE5)

The action thriller was recently released on the OTT platform after a successful theatrical release. The film led by Brad Pitt follows an unlucky assassin Ladybug who’s determined to do his final job peacefully, however, on a train he meets the biggest and baddest assassins from around the world.

House Of The Dragon (Disney+ Hotstar)

The HBO hit show has over six episodes out already and has seen several time jumps already. The latest episode has seen Alicent and Rhaenyra Targaryen all grown up with three kids each. The show is hinting at civil unrest about the true heir to the throne since King Viserys has several songs but Rhaenyra is still the heir.

