Blonde: Netflix releases first trailer for explicit new Marilyn Monroe biopic

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Blonde, the new biopic of Marilyn Monroe.

The feature stars Ana de Armas (Knives Out; No Time to Die) as the late screen icon.

Directed by Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford), the film has made headlines for its adult content, with Blonde already receiving a rating of “NC-17” in the US.

The first footage provides a look at de Armas in character as the Some Like it Hot actor, as she’s seen recreating one of Monroe’s most famous poses.

Adapted from a historical fiction novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde also stars Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale.

The film was originally scheduled to come out in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Dominik discussed the project in an interview with Vulture.

“It’s an interesting time for Blonde to come out,” said the filmmaker. “If it had come out a few years ago, it would have come out right when Me Too hit and it would have been an expression of all that stuff.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

“We’re in a time now, I think, where people are really uncertain about where any lines are. It’s a film that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters because I don’t think it will be as cut-and-dried as people want to see it.

“There’s something in it to offend everyone.”

Blonde premieres on Netflix on 23 September 2022.

