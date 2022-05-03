Blizzard Activision to unveil Warcraft mobile game – how to watch live

A new Warcraft game is set to be revealed and developer Activision Blizzard has kept a closed lid on what players can expect.

In a post on the official World of Warcraft website, Activision Blizzard confirmed that a live-stream event would be taking place on 3 May 2022 with further details about an upcoming Warcraft game aimed at mobile users.

This isn’t the first foray into mobile games for the developer, which has previously released mobile spin-offs on its properties such as Diablo Immortal and Hearthstone but little has been said about the game other than referring to it as a “rewarding mobile experience built from the ground up.”

It also comes shortly after the announcement of the latest expansion to World of Warcraft, Dragonflight, which will focus on a new race of characters as well as playable and rideable dragons which is expected to be released in the next few months.

To find out when the event starts in the UK and how you can watch it, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Warcraft’ mobile game reveal time and how to watch

The post on the official Warcraft website says: “The Warcraft universe continues to capture imaginations across the globe with enlightening experiences and immersive gameplay, that are the foundation for World of Warcraft and Hearthstone.

“We are happy to present a new mobile game for the heroes of Azeroth looking to play on the go, and we can’t wait to get it into your hands.”

A time of 6pm BST on 3 May 2022 has been given with a link to the live-stream, meaning that players will have a much better idea of what to expect once the event has begun.

It’s unlikely that the game will be a full port of the World of Warcraft massively multiplayer game but it’s name suggests it could be similar to the original real-time strategy games first released on PC in 1994 and most recently appearing in WarCraft III: Reforged in January 2020.

