Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kyiv on Sunday, Ukraine president Volodomyr Zelensky announced.

Mr Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will discuss the kinds of weapons that Ukraine needs to battle Russia’s invasion during the summit, Mr Zelensky said at a news conference Saturday.

The visit will mark he highest level United States officials to visit since the Russian invasion in February.

The AFP reported that Sunday’s meeting comes before a major US-hosted summit in Germany on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine’s longer-term security.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Blinken to visit Kyiv in highest level US official visit since war began, Zelensky says