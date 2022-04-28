Blind man survives after Russian shell hits his Irpin home

Posted on April 28, 2022

A blind man has thankfully survived after his home in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, was shelled.

Vitali, a resident of Irpin, met Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst for the first time back in March, in his home near the front lines.

Upon their return in April, Yingst tracked Vitali down to a hospital, where he was recovering from injuries sustained by the shell’s impact.

“I heard a blast, it destroyed my windows, my doors. I’m thinking I will burn here,” Vitali told Yingst.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
