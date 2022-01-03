Blind 7 year old missing in New Hampshire

Police in New Hampshire have searched a home in connection to the disappearance of a missing seven-year-old who was last seen more than two years ago.

Harmony Montgomery, who was aged five when she went missing from her family home in Manchester in October 2019, has not been since.

Police said last week that she was only recently reported missing and that “the circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated”.

It remains unknown who reported Harmony missing, although according to the New Hampshire Union Leader, police were at the family home on Sunday.

The address on Gilford Street, about 2.5 miles southwest of central Manchester, saw members of the Manchester Police Department (MPD) cordon off a property.

It was not known if anything was recovered. Police also said family members had been spoken to, but no further information was available.

NBC News Boston reported that police were working with the state Division for Children, Youth and Families and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find Harmony.

The department was reported saying that its probe had been “non-stop” since learning of the seven-year-old child’s disappearance last week and that such timing was unusual.

MPD chief Allen Aldenberg said on Friday at a press briefing: “At this time I have dedicated all available resources and personnel to locating Harmony.”

“I encourage anyone to contact the Manchester Police Department with any relevant information which will help us in locating Harmony,” he added.

She has been described as weighing around 50 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and glasses. Harmony is also legally blind in her right eye.

An Amber Alert for missing children has not been issued because of a lack of evidence, police reportedly said.

