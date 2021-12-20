'Bleach' Anime Will Make A Comeback With 'Thousand-Year Blood War' Arc Set For October 2022; Trailer Out

It has been a while since we saw Ichigo Kurosaki. the orange-haired protagonist of Bleach, and his friends on screen. Popular Japanese anime Bleach, based on Tite Kubo’s iconic manga had a long and successful TV run till 2014. After that, the manga was cancelled in 2016, much to the massive fandom’s disappointment. And for a while there, it was believed that its all we’re getting. Now, after years of waiting, the anime is making its highly anticipated comeback. The upcoming series will be an adaptation of the manga’s ‘Thousand-Year Blood War’ arc. And the first poster and teaser trailer are out!

The stunning first look at Bleach dropped at this year’s Jump Festa in Japan. The teaser trailer reveals a glimpse of some familiar characters and they’ve gotten quite the glow up. It features Ichigo, Rukia, Orihime, Chad, Ishida, Toshiro, Kenpachi, Mayuri, Urahara, Soifon and more. It’s basically a major throwback montage to the original anime run with some fancy upgrades. But the thrill of watching Ichigo unleash his “Bankai” remains.

Watch the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War trailer here:

The Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime will release in October 2022. We also have a poster for the anime series.

Source: Tite Kubo

Bleach’s comeback was first announced in March 2020 to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary. Since then, fans have had little to go on in the form of updates. These new developments are reassuring in light of the long wait. Bleach first released in 2004 and its original run had 366 episodes. The show was cancelled before Tite Kubo could complete the manga, leaving the story unfinished. Luckily, fans only have to wait till next year to dig into the biggest anime revival.

SEE ALSO: 15 Best Anime Series On Netflix To Watch Right Now

Cover image: YouTube

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Bleach' Anime Will Make A Comeback With 'Thousand-Year Blood War' Arc Set For October 2022; Trailer Out