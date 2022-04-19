'Bleach' And 'My Hero Academia' Break Records By Selling These Many Copies In U.S.; Can You Guess?

Manga Fans get ready to hear some great news, recently Variety reported that Tite Kubo’s ‘Bleach’ manga has 2.7 million copies in print in the U.S. ‘My Hero Academia’ manga has sold over 10 million copies, with the first volume selling 1.2 million copies in the United States.

Viz Media will release a 20th Special Edition of ‘Bleach’s’ first volume. On October 18, the company will also release a 20-volume complete series of the ‘My Hero Academia’ manga series. The package will include a 48-page booklet with bonus visuals as well as a double-sided poster.

Done with Bleach manga.

Rating: 6/10 I found it decent enough. It just really isn’t that great, especially in comparison to what else is out there. pic.twitter.com/zc2Gaw729L — Sen💤 (@SenpaiTwts) April 17, 2022

Kubo debuted ‘Bleach’ in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001 and brought it to an end in August 2016. As Shueisha printed new chapters in Japan, Viz Media released the manga in United States digitally in English. The manga also was published in print by Viz Media.

The manga has inspired a new anime adaptation, which will debut in October 2022. The anime will contain the “Thousand Year Blood War” arc, the manga’s final arc, which spans volumes 55-74.

My Hero Academia Japanese Version Manga! Try reading your favorite Manga in Japanese. We have many other Japanese language mangas available. Available Now!

🛑 https://t.co/eBh8AM988G#MyHeroAcademia #BokuNoHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/EDvzpi4qxd — Meccha Japan (@mecchaJP) April 15, 2022

On January 30, Shueisha announced that Khei Horikoshi’s ‘My Hero Academia’ manga now has 65 millions of copies in print worldwide. The figure includes both physical and online copies, but it is not a sale numbers. In Japan, the manga has a total circulation of 45 million copies.

The fifth season of ‘My Hero Academia’s’ anime adaptation aired in Japan in March 2021 and ended up running for 25 episodes. The sixth season will debut in the fall of 2022.

