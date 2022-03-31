Blake Shelton shares heartwarming video about meeting wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton has shared a sweet video about his relationship with wife Gwen Stefani, showing how they’ve grown together over the years.

The country singer, 45, posted a recent video on Instagram that highlights how he first met Stefani, 52, when working together on The Voice in 2015.

The clip begins with Shelton sitting in a chair at the singing competition and drinking out of a cup. It then continues with a series of photos of Shelton and Stefani, including one taken on The Voice, one from when they got engaged, and one from their wedding.

“Shows up for work. Meets my wife,” Shelton wrote in the text over the video, which features Pharrell Williams’ song Just a Cloud Away. In the caption, he wrote: “THE @gwenstefani.”

Within the comments, many fans expressed how touched they were by the video and how much they admire the couple.

“YOU WON THE VOICE,” one comment reads, while another viewer wrote: “Love this!!! Your love for each other is what dreams are made of!!!”

Shelton has previously opened up about his marriage and wedding, as he and Stefani officially tied the knot last July. At their wedding, Shelton wrote her a song called We Can Reach the Stars as a way of saying his vows. While speaking to People about the song last November, in honour of its release, he said he was really “proud” of it.

“I’m really proud of We Can Reach the Stars and I’m really honoured to be with her,” he said. “That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I’m thrilled to share this song with the world.”

The performer has also detailed how his wife is a good influence on him, as her religious beliefs has made him feel closer to God.

“I think honestly, looking back, under the circumstances that Gwen and I fell in love with each other and got together. That alone, was all the proof I needed,” he said during an interview at the Country Radio Seminar earlier this month. “She has such a strong faith in God.”

“I’ve learned a lot from Gwen about a lot of things,” he continued. “Just watching her and learning from her and learning how she thinks and how she treats people and how she just operates in her life, naturally I start seeing the God in everything, because she does.”

