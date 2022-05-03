Blake Lively’s Met Gala nail look was created with these £7.99 press-ons

The 2022 Met Gala unfolded last night, with A-listers flocking to the red carpet in New York to put their own spin on this year’s theme of “gilded glamour.” Nailing the brief (and stealing the show), co-chair Blake Lively was the hostess with the mostess in a striking Versace gown.

Already dubbed this year’s Queen of the Met Gala, the former Gossip Girl actor arrived clad in a copper strapless dress that was ruched at the back with matching full-length satin gloves. Lively then undertook a sudden outfit change, unwrapping her gown to unveil turquoise draping.

The statement look was all in the details; her Charlotte Tilbury make-up look, coordinating emerald earrings, delicate tiara and bold nail art, courtesy of celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein.

To help you recreate the look yourself, Gerstein has revealed the process that went into creating the Gilded Era nail look, including the exact £7.99 press-ons she used.

From the base to her inspiration behind the design, here’s everything you need to know about Blake Lively’s Met Gala nails look.

To achieve the gilded glamour nails, Gerstein was “inspired by major NYC landmarks like Penn Station and Grand Central Station”. Firstly, she applied Kiss’s gel fantasy sculpted nails in the aqua blue back it up colourway, matching the turquoise draping on Lively’s gown. These affordable £7.99 falsies provided the perfect base to build up the look.

The next step was creating the copper effect on the nails, said by Gerstein to represent “the dome of the window of the Gilded Era”. She did this by using powdered pigment to create the shades of copper, following this with an alcohol ink that was dropped strategically to create the oxidised effect on the nails.

Next, she sealed this with a matte top coat and a shiny top coat on each tip to create the chrome finish. “To emphasise the effect of metal dripping, extend the shiny top coat underneath each nail,” Gerstein recommends.

Then, in order to reveal the blue aqua colour of the Kiss press-ons, file the undersides of the nail and chrome away to “reveal the perfect smile.”

Finally, Gerstein added Swarovski Crystals and caviar beads to create a tile effect that she said is “reminiscent of the ceiling in Penn Station.”

