Blake Lively’s best Met Gala looks as fans praise star for ‘always understanding the assignment’

Blake Lively’s Met Gala style is unparalleled, and this year is no different as fans heap praise on her New York City architecture-inspired gown.

The Gossip Girl star debuted not one, but two looks in a single Versace dress at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night.

Her first look consisted of a copper strapless column gown with a bustled skirt and full-length matching satin gloves, paired with emerald earrings and a tiara.

However, she left fans gasping after she unwrapped her dress with the help of three team members to reveal a second outfit, featuring the same strapless gown but with a turquoise draping instead of copper and matching turquoise gloves instead.

Lively’s dress also featured a celestial map of the 12 zodiac constellations on the ceiling of New York’s Grand Central Terminal embroidered on the train. The column gown within the draped skirt was inspired by the Empire State Building, and a tiara inspired by the Statue of Liberty.

With a theme like ‘gilded glamour’, this year’s Met Gala was always going to be an opulent one (Evan Agostini/AP)

Fans gushed over Lively’s outfits, with one person saying that she “singlehandedly carried the whole Met Gala this year”.

Another wrote: “Blakely Live will always understand the assignment”, while a third added: “If there’s one thing Blake Lively is gonna do, it’s serve a look at the Met Gala.”

“No one will ever top Blake Lively when it comes to Met Gala looks,” declared a fourth person.

In honour of Lively’s 2022 Met Gala showstopper, we look back at her other iconic moments at fashion’s biggest night:

2018 Met Gala

The theme for the 2018 Met Gala was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, and the general consensus was that Lively’s gown was indeed heavenly.

The ruby and gold Versace gown featured a jewel-encrusted corset and ornate beading throughout the draped skirt that took more than 600 hours to create by hand.

She accessorised with a spiked hairpiece that gave the impression of a halo around her head.

2017 Met Gala

Lively chose the royal colours of gold and blue for her 2017 Met Gala look, once again partnering with Atelier Versace to create the vision in line with the theme, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between.

Blake Lively attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala

The fitted gown with a plunging neckline featured layers of draped gold beading that descended down the actor’s body before giving way to plumes of blue feathers in the train of the dress.

Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, also attended and wore a sky blue bowtie to complement his wife’s blue plumage.

2016 Met Gala

During the 2016 Met Gala, which was themed Manus Machina: Fashion In The Age of Technology, Lively donned a blush pink strapless gown by Burberry with red floral motifs peppered throughout the train and matching cape.

Blake Lively attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art

Her appearance at the event came less than three weeks after she and Reynolds announced they were expecting their second child.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Lively’s dress matched the Met Gala’s cream, pink and red carpet that year – a feat that the fashion icon has since repeated (including this year).

2013 Met Gala

Lively embraced the 2013 Met Gala’s PUNK: Chaos to Couture theme by wearing a black and grey Gucci fit-and-flare creation.

Actress Blake Lively attends the Costume Institute Gala for the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Getty Images)

The strapless gown appeared plain on top, but the details were all in the hips of the dress and the skirt, which was made from layers of gauzy black material that trailed behind her as she walked.

2011 Met Gala

Lively channeled her inner Greek goddess in a Chanel Haute Couture gown at the 2011 Met Gala, which was held in honour of the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition taking place in the Metropolitan Museum at the time.

Blake Lively attends the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Getty Images)

The dress’ sheer, draped silhouette was pinned to one shoulder, exposing a silver embroidered bodice underneath.

A pair of Christian Louboutin sandal stilettos completed the look.

2010 Met Gala

Finally, Lively’s micro-mini Marchesa dress marked the moment she truly found her Met Gala style. The royal blue mini dress stood out among the other floor-length gowns that dominated the red carpet.

Blake Lively attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” exhibition (Getty Images)

Marchesa added ruffles and embellished details on the one-shouldered dress and around the hem, adding volume to Lively’s otherwise lithe frame, making her stand out even more.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Blake Lively’s best Met Gala looks as fans praise star for ‘always understanding the assignment’