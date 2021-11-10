Blake Lively apologises for painting over £800 Manolo Blahniks with nail varnish

Blake Lively has offered an apology to Manolo Blahnik after admitting that she customised her Hangisi pumps using nail varnish.

On Tuesday, 9 November, Lively attended an event at New York City’s Empire State Building to celebrate the reopening of the US border to UK travellers after almost two years.

Lively had been invited because her non-alcoholic drinks brand, Betty Buzz, recently entered into a partnership with British Airways.

The actor, who launched Betty Buzz in September, wore a red satin Georges Chakra dress accessorised with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, a red Max Mara coat, and a multi-toned pink Chanel handbag.

Sharing photographs from the evening to her Instagram story, Lively poked fun at various aspects of her outfit and offered apologies to several designers.

Blake Lively apologises to Manolo Blahnik (BlakeLively/Instagram)

“I’m sorry Max Mara that I tied your coat like I’m the fifth Golden Girl. Wow, it’s divine though,” she said.

“I’m sorry to the colour pink for using you to cheat on my red look with this stunning Chanel bag,” she added.

Lastly, she apologised to Spanish designer Blahnik for painting over the jewels of a £795 pair of heels with red nail varnish.

“I’m sorry Manolo Blahnik for painting the white jewels on my shoes with red nail polish as I was walking out the door. Worth it though?” she said.

Last month, British Airways announced that its lounge at John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City will serve Lively’s Betty Buzz drinks.

“I’ve never felt like I’ve made it more in my life than having a bar and a lounge in JFK,” Lively told People. “It is such a surreal moment.”

“I’ve been very proud of [Betty Buzz] and it’s been really cool and overwhelming to see people’s responses to it. It’s been really neat to see all of the non-drinkers who have come out and said ‘thank you’,” she added.

In a statement announcing the launch of Betty Buzz, Lively said it had taken her three years to create the line of drinks, which can be drunk alone or as a mixer with alcohol.

The brand’s name was inspired by her late father, Ernie, who died in June.

“My dad’s name was Ernest Brown Jr but he was known as Ernie Lively. He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success, he, or I, experienced has been in a name that isn’t his,” she explained.

“So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister’s name. Also, Ernie would not be the best name for a mixer,” she added.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Blake Lively apologises for painting over £800 Manolo Blahniks with nail varnish