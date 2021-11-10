Blaise Barnett: Amber alert issued for one-year-old boy abducted in Georgia as father unloaded groceries from car

An amber alert has been issued for a missing one-year-old boy in Georgia who has been named as Blaise Barnett.

Blaise has not been seen since Wednesday morning, when he was inside an SUV that was stolen from outside an address in Clarkston, Georgia.

The family had been unloading groceries at an address on Montreal Road at around 1am when the SUV was taken with him inside it.

As WSBTV reported, the vehicle is a 2002 Ford Explorer and was last seen with a “tag applied for” sign in the back window. That tag number is: P2722946.

Blaise was wearing a wrapped in a blanket while wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper, and no pants, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The agency issued the alert shortly after Blaise went missing, and police in Clarkston are appealing for any information of the one-year-old’s whereabouts.

More follows…

