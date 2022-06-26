Black schoolboy, 14, thrown to ground and handcuffed in mistaken stop and search

Video footage has surfaced of the moment a 14-year-old schoolboy was thrown to the ground and handcuffed by police in a mistaken stop and search.

De-shaun Joseph was stopped by officers in south London on Thursday (23 June) on the suggestion that he matched the description of a suspect in a nearby robbery.

The teenager – who suffers from asthma – was able to shout his mother’s phone number to a passerby and she arrived at the scene to find her son in handcuffs.

De-shaun was later released without arrest after police admitted he was the wrong person.

