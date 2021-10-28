Black Friday TV deals 2021: When does the sale start and what deals can we expect?

Black Friday is a matter of weeks away now, and if there’s one thing the annual shopping event is synonymous with it’s heavily discounted televisions. This year the fun starts on 26 November, and while the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online.

With so many time-limited discounts flying around, it’s easy to become overwhelmed. Here at IndyBest, we’ve been reporting on Black Friday deals for years and (if you don’t mind us saying) we’ve become really good at filtering out the garbage to bring you the deals that are actually worth paying attention to.

We have separate guides to Black Friday deals on technology and beauty products, as well as toys, home appliances and clothing. There’s a complete list of our guides at the end of this article, and on this page we’re collecting the best Black Friday deals on TVs.

Many of us hold off making expensive electronics purchases until Black Friday in the hopes of picking up a deal on top name brands. Televisions are a notoriously popular purchase during the sale, sometimes sparking fierce competition between shoppers looking to grab the best discounts on Sony, Samsung, Philips and LG sets.

Throughout Black Friday 2021, we’ll be here to bring you shopping advice and expert guidance on navigating the retail mayhem, all from the relative safety of your sofa. Our experts will be rounding up the best Black Friday deals as they happen, as well as giving you all of the details you need before the sales event begins.

Read more:

In this article, we’re focusing on the best Black Friday 2021 TV deals in the UK. Check back as the big day approaches, as we’ll be updating this guide with early TV discounts as they appear.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual global shopping event, which takes place the day after Thanksgiving Day. Traditionally a one-day sales event, it now spans the entire weekend and culminates in a closing event, Cyber Monday, which often eclipses Black Friday itself in sales terms.

This year, Black Friday falls on 26 November and we expect there to be hundreds of thousands of deals to be found across every product category.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

The day after Thanksgiving Day traditionally signalled the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States. The earliest known use of the term “Black Friday” dates back to at least the Sixties, when it was used by the Philadelphia police to describe the dense traffic jams caused by families returning home after the holiday.

It wasn’t until the mid 2000s that Black Friday became an infamous retail phenomenon, after footage of shoppers fighting over heavily discounted televisions became worldwide news. It didn’t take long for UK retailers to jump on board. Amazon brought Black Friday to the UK in 2010, and while shoppers were initially skeptical about the imported sales event, today Black Friday is as much a part of the retail calendar as the Boxing Day sales.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 begins on 26 November and continues until Cyber Monday on 29 November. Last year Amazon jumped the gun and ran some early-bird deals in the run-up to the event, with the first deals started landing on 26 October, more than a month in advance. We expect the online retailer to do the same again in 2021.

Of course, once Amazon fires the starting pistol other retailers tend to get involved too. Watch out for premature deals from your favourite shops. We’ll be on the lookout too, so check back here for updates ahead of Black Friday.

What is Cyber Monday?

In retail, Cyber Monday is the name given to the Monday after Thanksgiving Day in the United States. The name was coined in 2005 when online stores noticed a huge increase in sales following the Black Friday shopping event. This year, it falls on Monday 29 November.

Traditionally, Black Friday described a physical retail event while Cyber Monday focused on online deals, though the two have now merged into a single, four-day shopping spree. In 2020, Cyber Monday was the largest online shopping day in US history, generating $10.7bn (£7.7bn) in sales.

How to find the best Black Friday TV deals

Though Black Friday is a few weeks away, some retailers already have eye-catching discounts on the best TVs you can buy. Over at John Lewis & Partners the LG OLED55A16LA (was £1,499, now £985, Johnlewis.com) is going for £500 less than its RRP, the cheapest we’ve ever seen this 55in 4K HDR TV sell for. It’s an entry-level OLED screen – OLED being the top-ranking of TV tech – that doesn’t compromise on image quality.

Tips for finding Black Friday TV deals

You can find the best Black Friday TV deals right here at IndyBest. Bookmark this page and our other Black Friday guides and check back for more updates as the big day approaches. Our team of experts will be scanning through Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Argos and Very to bring you the best deals as they happen.

If you’re a bit trigger happy when it comes to deals, it’s useful to have a list of what you plan on buying before heading into the sales. That way you’re not lured into purchasing yet another piece of kitchen hardware you’ll never actually use. Check the item’s RRP too, so you can be certain that the discount is legitimate. Some shady retailers increase the price of products before Black Friday to make their discounts seem bigger.

Make sure you’re signed into your accounts at shops like Argos and Amazon for a speedy getaway with the goods. Some deals don’t last long, and having your payment details and address already filled in can be the difference between grabbing that fancy electric toothbrush you’ve been after and being left empty handed.

The names of TV models sound like gobbledygook, but they can be decoded to learn more about them, including the year the TV was released. The best Black Friday TV deals are often on sets from last year, though discounts on new TVs can be found too. Google the brand name followed by “model numbers explained” to decipher each string of letters and numbers.

What were the best Black Friday TV deals last year?

Far from dampening consumer demand, the pandemic saw more of us than ever shopping for expensive home entertainment tech.

So it’s no surprise that the best Black Friday TV deals last year included almost all of the biggest brands. There were discounts to be found on some of the best TVs from 2020 and 2019.

Leading the pack was the LG 65NANO956NA, an ultra high-definition 8K display that Currys discounted by an incredible £1,200. The 2021 model is now available (£1,999, Argos.co.uk), as well as the 55in version (£949, Argos.co.uk).

(Smart Appliances UK)

There was £500 taken off Samsung’s 55in QE55Q60T (£669.31, Amazon.co.uk) at Very. The smart QLED TV supports Alexa and Google Assistant, and has an ambient mode that turns the display into a decorative feature when not in use.

A brand that pops up repeatedly in our list of the best 4K TVs, the superb Panasonic TX-65HX580BZ (£599, Argos.co.uk) was discounted from £899 to £679 on Amazon. The smart TV can still be found at this low price over at Ao.com.

What were the best Cyber Monday TV deals last year?

Cyber Monday ushered in even more TV deals, rounding off a weekend of discounts that included Sony, Panasonic, Philips, LG and Samsung sets.

Some of the best deals were to be found on the very largest TVs. The 65in Sony bravia KD65A85BU had a giant £600 off at Currys (£1,899, Ao.com), while the identically sized Toshiba 65UL2063DB (£479, Ao.com) fell in price by £120 to £429. That’s a lot of television for your money.

Smaller TVs weren’t left out either. The 32in JVC LT-32C600 (£194.97, Currys.co.uk) is a neat little set that doesn’t compromise on image quality. The TV enjoyed a modest £50 discount on Cyber Monday.

For a TV that blends into the background when you’re not watching it, consider the model that Samsung has dramatically named “the frame”. The 2021 model (£1,099, Johnlewis.com) is now the only one you’ll find for sale, but Cyber Monday saw the set fall in price from £1,199 to £699 at Very.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

Right here. Make sure you bookmark this page so you don’t miss the best TV deals on Black Friday and in the run up to the sales event. At IndyBest we’ll be devoting all of our attention to getting you the best prices on the best products.

For all the information on the best discounts across all the participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend.

