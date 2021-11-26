Black Friday toy deals 2021: The best offers on Marvel, Lego, Harry Potter, Disney, Peppa Pig and more

Black Friday is here and all of your favourite retailers are slashing prices on big-ticket items from tech to toys and TVs to fashion, home appliances, beauty and more.

Originally a one-day event in the US that marked the start of the Christmas season and concluded on Cyber Monday, Black Friday was first brought to British shores by Amazon in 2010, with myriad more stores joining the bandwagon in recent years, from Argos to Boots and Currys.

With so many offers to scroll through online, our IndyBest team is working hard to bring you the best deals throughout the shopping event. We’ve been scouring the web to find the best offers for weeks already, as retailers including Boots and Amazon launched their sales at the start of November, so it’s safe to say we know a good deal when we see one. With Black Friday now here, we’ll be searching high and low to bring you the best deals from now until Cyber Monday, which this year falls on 29 November.

It’s the perfect time to make a dent in your Christmas list, and we’re on hand with our guide to all the best offers on kids’ toys and essentials.

The best toy Black Friday 2021 deals

Carrera Go!!! Nintendo Mario Kart 8: Was £69.99, now £44.99, Very.co.uk

We’ve all come to know and love the courses of Nintendo’s Mario Kart, but things just got real. While there are no shells or mystery boxes here, you can still race Mario and Luigi around this 5.3m mains-powered track with very similar course features. There’s a flyover loop, banked curve lap counter, narrow section and guard rails to contend with. Who will win the mushroom cup this time?

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts castle toy: Was £349.99, now £299.99, Smythstoys.com

Big kids, this one’s for you. This highly detailed set features all our favourite rooms from the magical series: take potions class with Professor Snape, battle boggarts in defence against the dark arts, and even explore the chamber of secrets and defeat the basilisk. It’s an absolutely monumental build with over 6,000 pieces inside, including 31 Harry Potter Lego characters and a buildable dragon. Your only problem will be who gets to play with it first.

Buy now

Marvel Avengers titan hero 8 pack: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Smythstoys.com

Avengers… Assemble! This exclusive set includes all their favourite characters, from Captain America and Hulk through to Rocket Raccoon and even Nebula and War Machine. Your little one will be able to recreate their favourite Avengers: Endgame scenes and imagine new missions. And as it’s currently £40 off you won’t only save the world, but precious pennies too.

Buy now

Lego Star Wars millennium falcon building set: Was £150, now £80, Argos.co.uk

Argos has been super generous with its toy discounts this year. Not only has the retailer already knocked a third off the price of this Lego Star Wars millennium falcon set, but you can also get a further 20 per cent off when you add the code “TOYS20” at checkout. Use the 1,300 included pieces to build what is perhaps the most recognisable ship in all of sci-fi fandom. You’ll also get seven characters who frequent the falcon, from Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian to C-3PO and R2-D2. It may be the ship that made the kessel run in less than 12 parsecs, but you’ll need to be even faster to grab this deal before it’s gone.

Buy now

Hornby Harry Potter Hogwarts express train set: £199.99, now £131.99, Amazon.co.uk

If your little witch or wizard knows their expecto patronum from their alohomora, then it’s time for them to journey to Hogwarts. And now they can do that in style with this Hornby train set. It comes complete with working headlights and two train carriages and – good news for parents – there’s no set-up required. Simply un-box and let the adventure begin.

Buy now

Disney Frozen 2-in-1 dressing table: Was £60, now £36, Argos.co.uk

What little princess’s bedroom is complete without a dressing table? Now they can get ready in style with this Frozen-inspired set. It includes a stool, two flasks and even some all-important accessories – a necklace, headband, rings, bracelet, hair clip and comb. Best of all, the mirror can detach from the dresser and be used on any other flat surface, so wherever they go, this magic mirror can go too.

Buy now

Star Wars the black series Jar Jar Binks 6-inch-scale action figure: Was £33.99, now £15.49, Amazon.co.uk

If they’re obsessed with a galaxy far, far away then they’re sure to adore this Jar Jar Binks action figure. Designed with movie-accurate details and coming complete with three accessories, they’ll be able to recreate all their favourite scenes from the prequels. And with more than 50 per cent off right now, this is the deal you’ve been looking for.

Buy now

Thomas & Friends trackmaster mad dash on sodor: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Smythstoys.com

With this remote-control train set, your children get the chance to become little engineers. They’ll help Thomas navigate a hectic day delivering cargo across the Island of Sodor. There’s more than 40 pieces of track to construct, and 50 pieces of play items, meaning every day can be different. It’s suitable for children aged three and over and is sure to delight all fans of Thomas.

Buy now

Moovngo camouflage skateboard: Was £28, now £9.24, Hamleys.com

Suitable for kids aged six and up, this skateboard will be the ideal gift for those who are just learning to skate, as well as those who are ready to be the next Tony Hawk. It has a maximum weight load of 100kg (so don’t be tempted to take it for a spin yourselves, parents) and its camouflage design is sure to send kids whizzing down the streets in style. This colossal 67 per cent saving can only be found on the Hamley’s website though, so if you don’t want to miss out you best get a move on.

Buy now

Marvel Spidey and his amazing friends team figure collection: Was £45, now £18, Argos.co.uk

In case you’ve been living under a rock, you may not know that the upcoming Spiderman film is all any Marvel fan is talking about. Well, with this set your little superhero can now re-enact some of their favourite scenes from the MCU thus far. The set includes six (technically seven) fan favourites such as Miles Morales’s Spiderman, The Hulk and Black Panther, as well as a couple of lesser-known (but sure to be important) characters, too. The set is currently half price and is sure to make all their web-slinging Christmas dreams come true.

Buy now

My 1st Years personalised children’s laptop wooden toy: Was £35, now £17.50, My1styears.com

(My 1st years)

Known for its beautifully crafted toys that encourage imaginative play, My 1st Years is now offering 50 per cent off selected toys site-wide ahead of the Black Friday sales, like this wooden laptop, now just £17.50. A welcome break from actual screens, the “screen” here is a blackboard that can be filled with doodles and writing practice. Plus, if you’re in the market for a thoughtful gift, you can even personalise the lid with a name, too.

Buy now

Lego ‘Super Mario’ master your adventure maker set: Was £49.99, now £33.39, Amazon.co.uk

Combining two of our faves, this Lego set inspired by Nintendo’s Super Mario, is a steal on Amazon right now with around 30 per cent off. Budding game designers can create their own courses for Mario to navigate, complete with action blocks, Bob-omb, Koopa Paratroopa and more.

Buy now

Zoobles magic mansion transforming playset: Was £29.99, now £18.50, Amazon.co.uk

There’s more than 25 different combinations with this Zoobles magic mansion, meaning there are endless possibilities for playtime. Watch as the hot tub becomes a bed and as the living room turns into a glam room. Kids can also change the backdrops, add and remove a slide and change how the rooms interlock. It’s endless fun for children aged five to seven.

Buy now

Schwinn Toddler Balance Bike: Was £89.99, now £60.99, Amazon.co.uk

Suitable for kids aged two to four, this balance bike is great for helping children develop balance and co-ordination before they graduate to a proper pedal cycle. It has your child’s comfort in mind, evidenced by the easy-steer handlebar which has cushioned grips and padding. And if pink’s not your colour it also comes in green, red, and blue.

Buy now

Disney Store rabbit medium soft plush toy: Was £21, now £15.75, Amazon.co.uk

He may be Winnie the Pooh’s “grumpy” friend, but this Rabbit soft toy is always ready to give your little one a cozy cuddle. With fleecy fur and a squashy bean bag tummy, he’s super soft to touch and snuggle. He can’t be machine washed, sadly, but he is 25 per cent off, which we still think will put him in parents’ good books.Buy now

Buy now

My 1st Years personalised wooden kitchen play set: Was £150, now £75, My1styears.com

(My 1st Years )

Another charming wooden offering from My 1st Years, this pastel kitchen boasts plenty of cupboard space, a hob, oven and a sink, so little chefs have all they need to cook up a storm – and it’s now half price. With a built-in chalkboard and cooking tools including a spatula, spoon, and salt and pepper shakers, the retro-style set is designed to help little ones develop motor skills while learning too.

Buy now

Barbie 3-in-1 dream camper playset: Was £80, now £64, Argos.co.uk

Barbie’s dream camper will open up a whole world of playtime possibilities. Not only is the campervan pretty impressive with a kitchen, bench, bath and bunkbeds, but it unlatches to reveal two more modes of transport. Pull off the front to reveal a pick-up truck with enough room for four dolls and then underneath the backseat there is a boat perfect for hitting the lakes. With 50 play pieces, their adventures will never be boring. Add “TOYS20” at checkout to get the full discount.

Buy now

L.O.L. Surprise! 3-in-1 party cruiser car: Was £64.99, now £34.99, Smythstoys.com

This 3-in-1 play set contains a car, surprise pool and dance floor – making it the perfect place for up to four of your little one‘s favourite OMG fashion dolls. Smyths has already reduced the price of this set once before, but with additional Black Friday savings you can now save £30. That’s a win-win-win, if you ask us.

Buy now

Monopoly voice banking electronic family board game: Was £32.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

Looking for a board game with a difference? This twist on the games night classic could be just the ticket. Merging voice recognition with the family fun of Monopoly, simply ask Mr Monopoly to complete your transactions through his voice-activated top hat, and he’ll sort everything for you, doing away with the usual cash and card system. Now on sale at almost half price, courtesy of Amazon, this is a deal you won’t want to miss out on. But, if you do prefer to keep things simple, the original game has also dropped by nearly 50 per cent (was £23.99, now £12.59, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

(La Redoute)

There’s 25 per cent off this play mat from Baby To Love right now. It’s a large mat that has many surprises for your baby to discover; from hidden animals and interactive soft toys, to a sun mirror and teething leaves. It also has a delightfully charming design which we think would look very sweet in their nursery. And while we haven’t tested this particular model, we have reviewed some more play mats like this in our round-up of the best.

Buy now

Harry Potter Harry light painting wand: Was £30, now £22.50, Hamleys.com

With 25 per cent off, it’s no surprise that this magical offering is already flying off the shelves. The Harry light painting wand features an ultra-bright LED tip (activated by a button on the handle) and will serve as a stunning replica as your little witch or wizard recreates their favourite spells and scenes. Download the free WOW! Stuff Light Painting app to a phone or tablet, and the kids can use their wand to draw their patronus, paint their name in the sky or create pictures and videos, so they can be just like Harry Potter.

Buy now

Asmodee dobble card game: Was £12.99, now £8, Amazon.co.uk

An ideal stocking filler for young ones, this game tests their speed, observation skills and reflexes as they race to find the identical image between cards. Aimed at players aged six and above, it’s designed for two to eight participants. As the game is based on reactions and visual perception, there’s no advantage for adults over children, making it fun for the whole family. Its pocket size, meanwhile, ensures it’s great for taking on holiday. There are also Harry Potter-themed Dobble cards (was £15, now £9, Debenhams.com) which currently have 40 per cent off in the sale.

Buy now

Lego Friends heartlake city shopping mall set 41450: Was £89.99, now £67.99, Smythstoys.com

Save more than £20 on this three-story shopping mall and food court from Lego. The 1,232 piece set has something for everyone – minifigure Emma and her family and friends can head to the bubble-tea stand or noodle restaurant, travel up and down the moving escalator or shop till they drop at any of the five shops. We’re already fans of the Lego Friends series, as we also featured a similar set – the heartlake city organic café (was £24.99, now £21.99, Very.co.uk) – in our best kids’ Lego sets review.

Buy now

Barbie 6V battery operated trike: Was £109.99, now £69.99, Very.co.uk

Now with £35 off, this pair of wheels is a no-brainer for Barbie fans – thanks to the simple stop and go pedals and easy-steer handlebars, little ones will be zooming about in no time. Suited for kids three years and up, the mini motor – which comes with horn and engine sounds and even front and rear headlights – last for up to an hour on one charge. Perhaps something to park beneath the Christmas tree this year?

Buy now

Batman go kart: Was £99.99, now £64.99, Very.co.uk

Saving the world might just be an easy ride with this Batman-themed cart – and with £30 off, you can save a few pennies too. While we haven’t tested this toy ourselves, the chunky wheels are said to be hardwearing and suited to outdoor use, while the seat is designed to provide comfort for mini Batmen while they pedal around the garden.

Buy now

Vtech sit to stand music centre: Was £34.99, now £24.49, Studio.co.uk

Got a little rising star in the house? This musical toy from Vtech comes kitted out with light-up piano keys, a guitar, drum, saxophone and microphone, and is now reduced by 30 per cent. Little ones can sing along to seven different songs and 15 melodies, and engage in creative play while developing their hand-eye coordination – plus, the panel is detachable to accommodate both seated and standing concerts.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set: Was £74.99, now £56, Amazon.co.uk

No trip to Hogwarts would be possible without the famous platform 9 and 3/4 or, of course, the Hogwarts Express itself. Kids aged eight and up will use the 801 pieces to build both the train and the station brick-by-brick before setting off on their own wizarding adventures. The set also includes characters such as the dynamic trio – Harry, Ron and Hermione – as well as Remus Lupin, a dementor and even the trolley lady so they can recreate some of the scenes featured in the films. Anything else off the trolley dears?

Buy now

‘Frozen 2’ magic ice sleeve: Was £29.99, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

Has your little one been dreaming of being Elsa for years? Well, thanks to this magic ice sleeve which, you guessed it, sprays actual ice, they can conceal their magical powers until they’re ready to “let it go”. They’re sure to love playing snow queen, which is exactly why the water bottle and snow can be refilled and replaced for endless play.

Buy now

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit family edition game: Was £33.99, now £17.49, Amazon.co.uk

Sometimes, the classics really are the best, and what Christmas would be complete without a game of Trivial Pursuit? But while we know the pain of trying to answer the sometimes-too-challenging questions of the original game, this board has been designed with families in mind. With 1,200 easier questions for kids, and the same number of more tricky questions for adults, now everyone can get in on the fun. As always though, the player or team to collect all their cheeses first is the winner.

Buy now

Chicco sensory table electronic learning toy: Was £40, now £16, Argos.co.uk

This activity table is designed to help little ones develop their senses and their capacity for attention. There are plenty of activities – five to be exact – ranging from a shape sorter to sounds, and the central lake also lights up to keep them stimulated. It’s a simply charming design and suitable for children aged from 10 months (as the table legs can be removed so they can play safely on the floor) right up to four years.

Buy now

Sunnylife inflatable basketball set: Was £44, now £13.20, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

We might be in the depths of winter right now, but there’s no better time to invest in all your summer fun essentials, like this seriously cute blow-up basketball set from Sunnylife. We’re already into the brand’s aesthetic playtime offerings, having featured them in both our best paddling pool and swimming aids roundups. And now, thanks to John Lewis, this inflatable set has been reduced by a jaw-dropping 70 per cent off – yes, you heard that right – so whether you’re heading to the beach or setting up in the garden, get ready for hours of hoop shooting fun.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday and is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because pre-Christmas online sales normally peak on this day.

Now, the day is a sales event in its own right, with retailers continuing to slash prices throughout the Monday. So it’s the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain if you missed out on anything over the weekend. It’s also the last mass sale event until January.

