Black Friday tech deals 2021: Best discounts on Pixel 6, AirPods, Roku, Kindle and more

Black Friday has finally arrived and it’s come with a bang. The highlight of the sales calendar and runs through Cyber Monday on 29 November and we’ll be here sourcing deals throughout.

There are countless thousands of Black Friday tech deals to sift through, so we’ve separated out our expert coverage to include more TV deals and laptop deals. That way, we’ve plenty of space here in our main tech guide to focus on everything else, from games consoles and toys to phones, tablets, smart home gadgets and electrical appliances.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop now

We’re seeing discounts on products from top brands such as Apple, Dyson and Samsung, plus deals from retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Argos, Amazon, and Very. With chip shortages and supply-chain issues wreaking havoc with the availability of high-end electronics around the world, we’ll be paying especially close attention this weekend to those tech products that are hardest to find in stock.

So whether you’re in the market for some AirPods and an iPad, or a new Dyson and some smart lighting, the IndyBest team is here to help you find the deals you’re looking for. You might even bag yourself a PS5 or an Xbox series X, if you’re really lucky. This article is being updated with the very best hand-picked deals we can find throughout the event. Remember, we’ll be adding more deals right across the weekend and into Cyber Monday, so be sure to check back for the latest offers.

Read more:

Best Black Friday 2021 tech deals

Sony WF-1000XM4 noise cancelling earphones: Was £249, now £199, Johnlewis.com

There’s currently £50 off the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones. The best of 2021, they’re a pair of noise-cancelling buds packed with clever features and supremely luscious audio fidelity. The earbuds can sense when you’re moving around and dial in the noise cancellation to suit your surroundings, ramping up when you’re on public transport or allowing in traffic sounds if you’re walking near a road. In our round-up of the best wireless earbuds of 2021, our reviewer praised the earphones’ bass response and overall quality. “Although these are small, light earbuds, they manage significant bass as well as great, precise clarity in higher notes. At once delicate and powerful, they have some of the best audio of any wireless headphones.”

Buy now

Sony ZV1 compact vlogging camera, black: Was £699, now £599, Currys.co.uk

Whether you want to kickstart your YouTube career or just take beautiful snapshots on your travels, the Sony ZV1 is the best compact camera you can buy. Right now there’s £100 off in Currys’s Black Friday sale. We awarded the Sony ZV1 the top spot in our round-up of the best vlogging cameras earlier this year. “It offers the features and functionality of a way more expensive mirrorless camera, in a compact package that’s as convenient to carry around as a smartphone,” said our expert tester.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones: Was £299, now £249, Currys.co.uk

If you prefer over-ear headphones to in-ears, then look no further than the Sony WH-1000XM4s. These are the best wireless headphones we’ve ever tested, and right now they’re discounted by £50 at Currys. In our review we were blown away by the audio, saying “while the active noise cancellation quality might just be pipped by the Bose NC 700s (was £349.95, now £289.95,Bose.co.uk), it’s an incredibly fine margin, and when it comes to the full package, the XM4s can’t be beaten. The audio quality on offer is top of the tree, with barely a foot put wrong.”

Buy now

Marshall stanmore II bluetooth speaker: Was £329.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

Bluetooth speakers typically come in just three basic shapes: a hockey puck, a bar of soap, or an automatic air freshener. The Marshall stanmore II bucks this trend, combining the classic Marshall amp style with the functionality and convenience of a speaker you can wirelessly pair with your phone, laptop, tablet or TV. This foot-long beefcake offers room-filling, up-to-11 sound anywhere in the home, and right now it has more than £100 off at Amazon.

Buy now

Oral-B genius X electric toothbrush: Was £299.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

Electric toothbrushes bounce around in price constantly, making it difficult to spot a genuinely good deal on one. We’ve seen the Oral-B genius X on sale for as little as £100 at Boots, but £89.99 is the its lowest-ever price. In our review, our tester called it “a smart electric brush with premium cleaning ability”, with a useful app that “aims to be your personal brushing coach”.

Buy now

As with the Beats solo 3, these are another great pair of active noise-cancelling headphones. Embedded inside is Apple’s W1 chip which allows these to pair seamlessly with all Apple products, much like the AirPods. Plus, Beats says that you should get a lengthy 20 hours on a single charge with ANC turned on. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen them sell for, so it’s worth snapping them up before they sell out.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 13 pro: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk

Three is offering the latest iPhone at half price for the first six months of a contract. While there is an upfront cost of £69 on the 128GB pro model, you still get unlimited texts, calls and fast 5G data. Plus, you’ll also receive a £100 gift voucher to spend at Amazon. Our iPhone 13 pro review praised the new camera, saying “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.”

Want to see all of our iPhone Black Friday deals? Head to our dedicated Apple Black Friday deals page.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’: Was £329.98, now £259.99, Argos.co.uk

The red and blue neon version of the Nintendo Switch is our favourite colour variant, and now this bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale at its lowest ever price. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting joy-cons, as well as the black Switch dock. With this early Black Friday deal, you’re essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart for free. Pick it up now and you’ll be racing around Rainbow Road in no time.

Want more great discounts on videogames? Check out our dedicated Black Friday gaming deals page.

Buy now

Instax square SQ1 instant camera: Was £119.99, now £89, Amazon.co.uk

This cute instant camera makes the perfect Christmas present – just be sure to gift it before the party starts, so you can capture the best moments. This model is a fully automatic, point-and-shoot analogue camera with no fiddly controls to worry about, and just like a classic Polaroid, your shots are developed and printed on square film that pops out of the top of the device. A pack of 20 sheets costs £16.99 (Amazon.co.uk), so make sure every shot counts.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface go 2 10in tablet PC: Was £529, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Microsoft’s budget tablet is a gorgeous portable device that – unlike the rival iPad and Galaxy tab – runs a full-fat version of Windows and so is compatible with all of the same apps, programs and software you can use on your desktop machine. The Surface go 2 appeared in our list of the best tablets in 2021, where our reviewer described how it can “double as a laptop if you add the type cover (£99, Currys.co.uk), a sturdy keyboard that fits to the front of the tablet and is sold separately.” The more advanced Surface go 3 launched recently, which is why you can pick up last year’s version so cheaply today.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, 128GB, phantom grey: Was £769, now £649, Johnlewis.com

There’s £120 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 at John Lewis & Partners right now. The flagship device launched earlier this year and is still one of the best Android phones you can lay your hands on, with a class-leading triple-lens camera, a creamy smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a beautiful edge-to-edge screen.

Buy now

(Facebook)

There’s £70 off the Facebook portal TV in Currys’s Black Friday sales event. This smart, low-profile camera sits beneath your TV and uses the screen to make and take video calls with friends on Messenger and WhatsApp. Call quality is said to be crystal clear and the face-tracking camera ensures you or your family are always centred in frame. Fun features such as a story time mode with playful AR filters help families stay in touch over long distances.

Buy now

Amazon Fire 7 tablet, 16 GB, black (with ads): Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s £20 off Amazon’s best-selling tablet right now. The seven inch Fire 7 is a cheap and cheerful way to read books, browse the web, watch movies and TV shows and listen to your music on the go. It’s not the most powerful device you can buy, but it has features where it matters: there are front-facing and rear cameras, integrated Alexa and expandable storage, plus all of the major streaming apps and catch-up services. The Fire 7 was already ridiculously good value at £49.99, and now at just £29.99 a pop, you could use them to tile your bathroom.

Buy now

LG OLED C1 48in 4K HDMI 2.1 smart TV with Dolby vision IQ: Was £1,299, now £999, Box.co.uk

The LG OLED48C16LA is relatively compact for an OLED TV at “just” 48in. However, thanks to the use of top-end OLED panel technology and Dolby Atmos tuned speakers, it still delivers a rich and cinematic viewing experience. It’d be the ideal choice for anyone with a small flat or who doesn’t want the TV to dominate the living space like some other OLED behemoths in this list. Right now at Box there’s a £300 discount.

Want to see all of our Black Friday TV discounts? Head to our dedicated Black Friday TV deals page.

Buy now

Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 pro with 200GB of 5G data: £35 per month, Mobiles.co.uk

Mobiles.co.uk has the best Black Friday deals on the brilliant new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro phones, so have a browse for the one that works best for you. We’ve highlighted the 200GB data plan with Vodafone here, which comes with no upfront cost and 5G connectivity for £35 per month over two years. For an extra £4 per month you can get the same 200GB deal on the Pixel 6 pro (£39 per month, Mobiles.co.uk).

Not sure which to go for? Check out our Pixel 6 versus Pixel 6 pro comparison, where our reviewer recommended the phones to “Android fans who want to experience the first truly premium handset from Google, a high-end luxury smartphone to rival the best that Apple and Samsung can offer.”

Buy now

This is the newest version of Google’s screen-equipped smart speaker. As well as playing music and responding to voice commands, the Nest hub can display useful information such as commute times and public transport delays in the morning, recipe tutorials while you cook dinner, or appointments, alarms and weather updates before bed. Position it on your bedside table and it can use motion and sound sensing to analyse your sleep duration and quality without the use of wearables, giving you an overview of your sleep patterns and suggesting nightly routines that could help to improve your sleep hygiene.

Buy now

The second-generation Pixel buds are a huge improvement over the previous design, and deliver excellent, richly detailed audio in a neat form factor that makes them comfortable to wear over long periods. Built-in Google Assistant and smart features, such as how the buds adjust the volume as you walk from a loud space to a quiet space, make these a top pick for Android users. In our Pixel buds a-series review, we heralded them as “AirPods for the Android crowd”.

Buy now

Eufy security solo outdoorcam C22: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

An all-in-one outdoor camera and motion detector, the eufy security solo is equipped with full-colour night vision and a powerful spotlight to deter unwanted guests or simply help you find your way down your driveway on dark nights. Because it’s weatherproof and wired it can offer 24/7 coverage, even in the most torrential of British weather conditions. On-device artificial intelligence can tell the difference between a plastic bag stuck in a bush and a ne’er-do-well up to mischief, so you get fewer false alerts sent to your smartphone.

Buy now

The newest version of Google’s Chromecast streaming dongle is almost half price in Argos’s Black Friday sale. The Jammie Dodger sized device plugs into a free HDMI port on your TV, enabling you to stream video entertainment, music and pictures from your phone, tablet or laptop. If you can watch or listen to it on your phone, you can pop it on your TV at the press of a button or with a voice command.

Buy now

Huawei watch 3: Was £349.99, now £279.99, Huawei.com

The first Huawei watch to use the company’s new HarmonyOS operating system, the Huawei watch 3 is a beautiful, high-performance and fitness-first wearable with a bright AMOLED display and a stylish design. The software lags behind Apple and Google’s offerings when it comes to third-party apps, but the health sensors, workout modes and GPS tracking make it a fantastic choice for Android users.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot (3rd gen) smart speaker: Was £39.99, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s Echo dot speakers are some of the hottest items on Black Friday, partly because the retailer slashes the price of its own-brand products by a ridiculously large amount. While we’re still waiting for discounts on the latest fourth gen Echo dot, Amazon has unveiled an impressive half-price offer on the third gen model. In our review of the latest Echo dot, our tester said of the range: “Amazon’s smart speakers are wildly popular, with good reason: Alexa is easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality.” If you’re less precious about having the latest model, this early deal is for you.

Buy now

GoPro hero10 black action camera: Was £479.99, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk

GoPro creates the world’s best action cameras. Compact, light and capable of surviving falls from aeroplanes, they record super-smooth and stabilized footage in the harshest, wettest, coldest, hottest and bumpiest conditions. The hero10 is the camera of choice for extreme sports enthusiasts and adventurous tourists alike, but they also make excellent helmet cams for bikers who want to capture the road around them in perfect detail. We featured the previous version in our round-up of the best action cameras, where our writer said that the 5K footage was the “real selling point”, and that the “addition of a front-facing screen without needing to buy additional extras adds to the camera’s value”.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro are pretty expensive but, thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, you can snap them up with a £40 discount. In our review of the earbuds, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. Retaining a similar design to the original AirPods (was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk), they feature Apple’s signature glossy white finish but come with three different sized silicone eartips, so you can find the perfect fit for you.

Buy now

(Logitech)

A webcam designed for creators and social media stars, the Logitech streamcam can be quickly twisted 90 degrees to film in portrait mode for Instagram reels and TikTok posts. We featured this webcam in our round-up of the best cameras for vloggers, where our reviewed recommended the streamcam for everyday Zoom meetings. “The best-use case for the streamcam is with Zoom calls and video podcasts,” they wrote, “where you need a no-fuss desktop camera that’s always on, but don’t want to look like you’re broadcasting from the bottom of a lake.

Buy now

Xiaomi mi 11 5G smartphone, 256GB: Was £799, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

The mi 11 is a top-tier Xiaomi phone that doesn’t cut any corners. It’s a 5G-capable Android device with a smooth-scrolling 120hz AMOLED screen and great performance. Our reviewer was smitten with the lite version, calling it “a smart, polished operator that delivers when it comes to multimedia usage. The inclusion of 5G capability here really makes the device a serious, stylish contender for your cash.” You won’t find a phone this good for £599 anywhere else this Black Friday.

Buy now

Sennheiser momentum true wireless 2 earbuds: Was £279, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

These noise-cancelling earbuds from Sennheiser are some of the best we’ve tested and featured in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds of 2021. Our review called them “a significant upgrade. You don’t need to compromise on performance in exchange for comfort, or put up with unnecessary bulkiness if you want punchy, clear sound.” The only major downside we found in was their high price, but they’re a third off at Amazon right now.

Buy now

(Pure Electric)

This is the improved version of the original Pure air, which we awarded best buy status in our round-up of the best electric scooters. The second generation Pure air electric scooter features a more powerful 500W motor for better acceleration and improved uphill performance, particularly for taller and heavier riders. It’s ideal for anyone who lives at the bottom of a hill, and is waterproof for zooming to the office in all manner of wet weather conditions.

Buy now

All new Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £139.99, now £104.99, Amazon.co.uk

Whether you’re an avid reader or shopping for a bookworm, now is the time to snap up the newest Kindle as there’s currently £25 off its paperwhite model. The device took the top spot in our guide to the best ereaders, with our writer noting that it’s “a big step up from the entry-level Kindle”. It features “a high-resolution screen which is extremely easy to read” and the “design is elegant with the screen flush to the frame”.

Buy now

Garmin forerunner 645 music GPS running watch: Was £349.99, now £179.99, Very.co.uk

Perfect for runners who prefer to leave their phone and wallet at home, the Garmin forerunner 645 has storage for 500 songs, Bluetooth connectivity and contactless payment built in, freeing up your pockets while you exercise. The usual health sensors track everything from heart rate and cadence, while GPS tracks your location and pace. While this particular model didn’t make it into our list of the best running watches, two similar Garmin forerunners did.

Buy now

JBL live 220BT wireless in-ear headphones: Was £69.99, now £47.70, Amazon.co.uk

A stylish neckband style pair of in-ear headphones, the JBL live 220BT combines the comfort of wireless earbuds with the convenience of wired. The decent ten-hour battery life and fast charging times ensure you’ll never unexpectedly run out of juice, while clever touches such as how the music automatically decreases in volume while you’re speaking are impressive at this low price point.

Buy now

TV-streaming sticks don’t get much cheaper than this. At less than half its regular price, the Roku Express gives access to Netflix, Disney+, iPlayer and all of your favourite streaming services. All you do is plug it into your TV, connect it to your wifi network, and away you go. The resolution is capped to Full HD instead of the superior 4K, but that’s still absolutely fine for a smaller bedroom television or computer monitor.

Buy now

Panasonic lumix DC-S5 S5 full frame mirrorless camera: Was £2,999, now £1,539.99, Amazon.co.uk

A full-frame camera for aspiring photographers looking to graduate from a compact shooter, the excellent DC-S5 is equipped with Panasonic’s whip-fast laser autofocusing system as well as a slew of video-recording features that make it the ideal choice for professional vloggers and creators. We featured the DC-S5 in our round-up of the best cameras for vloggers, where our reviewer was bowled over. “It shoots in 4K at a silky smooth 60fps without cropping, and intelligent subject-recognition can track and focus on faces and moving targets,” they said.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

In days of yore, Cyber Monday was the online-only equivalent to Black Friday. Now though, with online shopping bigger than ever, Cyber Monday is just another part of the Black Friday weekend (or week, in many cases).

Some physical retailers like to hold back certain deals until Cyber Monday, making them online-only. But for the most part, the two days have merged into a four-day shopping bonanza.

Last year, Cyber Monday was the largest online shopping day in US retail history, with $10.7bn (£7.7bn) of sales in a single day.

Voucher codes

For further savings on tech, check out these links:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Black Friday tech deals 2021: Best discounts on Pixel 6, AirPods, Roku, Kindle and more