Black Friday laptop deals 2021: Best early discounts on Dell, Microsoft Surface, MacBooks and Huawei laptops

With just days to go until kick-off, retailers are preparing for the biggest sales event on the commercial calendar. This year’s Black Friday falls on 26 November and will see prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. We’re already seeing some great early deals roll in from Very, AO, Currys, and Amazon, with all of them offering huge early discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.

Here, we’re focusing on the best Black Friday 2021 laptop deals in the UK. For more tech offers you can browse our main Black Friday tech guide, and be sure to bookmark this page and check back as the big day approaches, as we’ll be featuring early laptop deals as they continue to appear.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

It’s not uncommon to see discounts on the very latest laptops, but in our experience we’re more likely to see premium laptops from 2020 falling in price over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. With the launch of the new Apple MacBook pro in October, and the Huawei matebook 14s, we’re hoping to see some enticing savings on older models of popular and powerful laptops.

Of course, this isn’t our first rodeo at IndyBest. Like every year, we’ll be tracking the best deals across tech, gaming, home appliances and fashion, to cut through the noise and bring you expert shopping advice and discounts that are actually worth your time. We can spot a good offer a mile away, so stick with us as we’ll be adding more deals as we find them.

Read more:

Best early Black Friday 2021 laptop deals

Microsoft surface laptop 4, ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 13.5in: Was £899, now £749, Johnlewis.com

(Microsoft)

The surface laptop 4 is a delight to work on thanks to its stylish design, premium finish and sharp display. The laptop appears in our round-up of the best laptops of 2021, and in our full review our tester was suitably impressed by its performance, describing the device as “as near-to-perfect a Windows experience as you can find”. Right now, the entry-level configuration of this top-rated laptop has £150 off at John Lewis & Partners’s Black Friday event.

Buy now

Google Pixelbook go, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: Was £829, now £729, Store.google.com

If you do most of your work inside a browser window, Chromebooks are a better alternative to more full-featured Windows laptops or MacBooks. They run on Google’s own operating system, so they’re fast, streamlined devices with supercharged battery life, unbeatable security and near instant boot-up times. Designed to showcase what a Chromebook is capable of, the Pixelbook go is our recommended laptop in this category. Right now, Google is discounting the device by up to £150 in its Black Friday event.

Buy now

Huawei matebook D 15, Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB, SSD, 15in: Was £529.99, now £379.99, Huawei.com

A beautifully designed Windows laptop, the matebook D 15 is an entry-range Huawei styled after the MacBook air. We featured the premium version in our round-up of the best laptops for students. The D series is more budget-friendly, but is similar in design and doesn’t skimp on style. This is the ideal device for anyone who needs to take their work with them, and because it runs on a moderately powerful Core i3 processor it can handily be used for low-end gaming and streaming entertainment too.

Buy now

Asus ROG strix G15 G513QM: Was £1,399.99, now £1,299.99, Amazon.co.uk

The latest 2021 model of the ROG strix gaming laptop from Asus is currently discounted in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. It has a full-HD 15.6in display with an incredibly nippy 300Hz refresh rate and a massive 16GB of RAM, so you shouldn’t experience any issues with lag, stuttering or screen tear when coordinating attacks against your opponents. You can save a whole £100 on the gaming laptop right now.

Buy now

Huawei matebook 14, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14in: Was £999, now £849.99, Huawei.com

The Huawei matebook 14 is a powerhouse laptop with a modern chassis, and right now it can be picked up with a £150 discount and a free Huawei mouse. The matebook is one of the best Windows 11 laptops around, with a taller 3:2 ratio display that’s perfect for productivity. Our reviewer loved the Matebook’s performance, calling it “sturdy and strong – albeit a little heavy compared to its very sleek design.”

Buy now

Acer Swift 1 SF114-33 laptop, Pentium N6000, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14in: Was £399.99, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon is offering £120 off this mid-range 14in Acer laptop, which comes with a year’s subscription to Microsoft 365 worth another £60. This super-portable Windows laptop has a large 14in display with teeny, slim bezels for a more immersive HD experience. The Acer swift 1 is powered by a mobile Pentium processor which gives it an all-day battery life, and with a generous 256GB of fast, solid-state storage, USB-C and HDMI connectivity for attaching to a TV or monitor, it makes the ideal device for leading presentations. There’s even a handy microSD card slot for easily transferring photos and videos from your smartphone or camera.

Buy now

Asus vivobook 15, Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6in: Was £699.97, now £579.97, Box.co.uk

A mid-to-high end Asus vivobook, this 15in laptop is a smart-looking machine with an ultrathin design and an HD screen that’s perfect for everyday professional tasks. The colour-blocked enter key adds a bit of pizazz to the austere world of ordinary looking laptops, while powerful specs such at the Core i5 processor ensure there’s more to this vivobook than just looks.

Buy now

Honor magicbook pro AMD, Ryzen 5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 16.1in: Was £849.99, now £599.99, Hihonor.com

There’s £250 off this powerful Honor laptop until Friday. The spin-off sub-brand of Huawei was best known for developing smartphones, but in recent years has shifted its focus towards building smart, minimalist, Macbook-style portable PCs. Our in-house expert reviewed the Honor magicbook pro, stating that it “combines excellent performance with a host of features and is an all-round good looking machine.” Two laptops are currently discounted for Honor’s Black Friday sale, this 16.1in powerhouse and the smaller magicbook 14 below.

Buy now

Apple MacBook air, M1, 2020, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage: Was £1,279, now £1,149, Very.co.uk

Very has slashed the price of the 2020 M1 MacBook air with 16GB of RAM by £130 in its early Black Friday sale. The laptop featured in our round-up of the best high-end laptops for great performance, with our tester saying that it was “remarkably lightweight and slim, an effect made all the more appealing thanks to a tapered design – at its thinnest point, it’s 0.41cm thick”. And the new version is the first to use Apple’s own M1 chip instead of an Intel processor, meaning it’s breathtakingly fast too.

Buy now

Honor magicbook 14, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14in: Was £799.99, now £499.99, Hihonor.com

The magicbook 14 is a rebranded version of Huawei’s matebook 14 and is functionally identical to the mode we featured in our round up of the best high-end laptops of 2021. There are a few differences, though: this discounted laptop runs on the newest Intel processor rather than the rival AMD chip, and has half the RAM. However, 8GB is plenty for everyday use, and helps keep down the price of this stylish portable machine.

Buy now

Asus zenbook UX425EA 14in laptop: Was £699, now £499, Currys.co.uk

If you don’t need the touchscreen display of the higher-spec zenbook UX534FAC (£899, Currys.co.uk), then this cheaper model will still see you bag a £200 saving. The UX425EA ships with an i3 processor and provides more than enough speed and storage space for everyday use, photo editing and web browsing. The frameless display helps keep size and bulk down to a minimum, and the battery lasts an impressive 22 hours. The Asus zenbook range has often featured highly in our laptop guides, including our best laptops for 2021 round-up.

Buy now

Asus zenbook 15 UX534FAC, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6in: Was £1,099, now £899, Currys.co.uk

This 15.6in laptop features a clever trackpad display that functions like a smartphone touchscreen, meaning you can run apps and helpful tools at your fingertips. This is a top-of-the-range Asus zenbook powered by a class-leading Core i7 processor and a generous 16GB of memory, giving it desktop-style performance in a portable and stylish form factor.

Buy now

Asus zenbook flip UX363EA-HP242T, Core i5 , 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13in: Was £1,099, now £799, Very.co.uk

This is a super-slim and lightweight laptop with a folding design, a OLED screen and a magnesium alloy case for maximum protection. With 16-hour battery life, 8GB of memory and a fast Core i5 processor powering things, the Asus zenbook flip a great all-round laptop. There’s a mighty £300 off at Very right now.

Buy now

Asus Chromebook flip C234MA 11.6in laptop: Was £329.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

Chromebooks have a reputation for being underpowered, but the Asus flip C234 turns that stereotype on its head. This is a slim and stylish convertible laptop running Google’s own operating system. That means you can’t install Windows or Mac OS software, but if you just need a browser-style Android device to work on and easily carry around with you, the C234 is an unbeatable proposition at this price.

Buy now

Asus TUF gaming laptop, GeForce RTX 3050, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15in: Was £899, now £799, Very.co.uk

Gaming laptops are quickly catching up with their desktop rivals, providing a more compact way to play PC games wherever you are. The Asus TUF range sports a 144hz screen for silky smooth framerates, while this particular model comes equipped with a high-performance GTX 3050 graphics card that can handle even the latest releases.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy book pro 360: Was £1,199, now £999, Amazon.co.uk

This model of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 by Samsung is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The laptop runs Windows 10 and has a 13.3in, AMOLED display that rotates through 360 degrees, turning the computer into a touch-sensitive tablet, with support for Samsung’s S Pen stylus. Our reviewer said of the Samsung: “This laptop is perfect for content creators, students, home-workers and even businesses who want to have a little fun with their machines.”

Buy now

Acer Chromebook spin 513 CP513-1H: Was £399.99, now £299, Currys.co.uk

This Chromebook by Acer has a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen display for turning the laptop into a tablet. It’s powered by a Qualcomm SC7180 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, runs Google’s Chrome OS, and has a claimed battery life of 14 hours. The 13.3in screen uses IPS technology and has a Full HD resolution. Our reviewer praises a similar model of Acer Spin in our roundup of the eight best Chromebooks.

Buy now

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

When shopping Black Friday deals, check the item’s RRP so you can be certain that the discount is legitimate. Some unscrupulous retailers like to increase the price of popular products before Black Friday to make their discounts seem bigger.

Sign into your accounts at shops like Argos and Amazon for a faster checkout. Some deals don’t last long, and the precious seconds wasted entering payment details and addresses might mean you miss out on that half-price blender you had your eye on. If you’re after next-day delivery, sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial.

You can also sign up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, so you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes.

We’d also recommend reading the retailer’s returns policy if you’ve not shopped there before. And finally, ensure your anti-malware software is up to date. Read our review of the best solutions here.

What were the best Cyber Monday laptop deals last year?

The closing sale of the Black Friday weekend brought even greater savings on laptops from big name brands, including Apple. The 2020 Apple MacBook air (£929, Very.co.uk) fell to £879 at John Lewis & Partners – not an enormous saving, but a significant one for a rarely discounted brand.

Gamers with bags of cash to spare could pick up the Alienware area 51M R2 (£1,754, Dell.com) in last years sale for £2,999 at Very. You might baulk at that price, but in 2020 the powerful gaming laptop retailed at a dizzying £3,499, making this deal one of the biggest price cuts of Cyber Monday. However, it’s now retailing at under £1,500 – the perils of investing in cutting edge tech is that you can’t stay at the cutting edge for very long.

At the other end of the scale, shoppers could find the Lenovo ideapad 3i (£378.98, Currys.co.uk) with a £130 discount at Currys PC World. It’s a lightweight, practical little laptop with plenty of battery life and decent build quality.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

Make sure you bookmark this page so you don’t miss the best laptop deals on Black Friday and in the run up to the sales event. IndyBest will be devoting all of our attention to getting you the best prices on the best products.

For all the information on the best discounts across all the participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event taking place in November, the day after Thanksgiving. Originally lasting a single day, Black Friday now spans the entire weekend and ends with an even bigger sales event, Cyber Monday.

This year, Black Friday falls on 26 November, though many retailers begin discounting products in the weeks leading up to the event.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

The day after Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in the United States, when stores would lower their prices to entice customers.

The exact origin of the term “Black Friday” isn’t known. Apocryphally, it’s said to mark the point in the year when retailers would start turning a profit – coming out of the red and into the black – though it’s more likely to refer to the dense crowds and chaotic traffic jams following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Black Friday became a modern retail phenomenon in the mid-2000s, when footage of impatient shoppers falling over one another to grab discounted electronics went viral. Since 2005, Black Friday has consistently been the busiest shopping day in the United States.

Amazon brought the fun to British shores in 2010, and since then Black Friday has become just as hyped in the UK as it is in the US.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday starts on 26 November and continues until Cyber Monday on 29 November. Last year Amazon started discounting products as early as 24 October, a month ahead of the main event, and we expect the online retailer to do the same again in 2021.

Once Amazon kicks off its Black Friday event, other retailers tend to get involved too. Watch out for early deals from your favourite online retailers, and check back here for updates and new discounts in the weeks running up to Black Friday.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an online sales event taking place on the Monday after American Thanksgiving, and marks the end of the Black Friday weekend. This year, that’s 29 November.

The name Cyber Monday was first used in 2005 – back when people still said “cyber” – and when stores noticed a huge spike in online sales after Black Friday. In 2020, Cyber Monday was the largest online shopping day in US history, generating $10.7bn (£7.7bn) in sales.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on laptops, appliances, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Black Friday laptop deals 2021: Best early discounts on Dell, Microsoft Surface, MacBooks and Huawei laptops